Hajia4Reall, in a video shared by blogger GH Hyper on Instagram, was all joy and bubbly as she happily lived her life in the streets of the US

Many Ghanaians were shocked to see her free as the singer was facing charges of fraud, with many asking why she was not in jail

The comment section was filled with many netizens speculating about the details of her case, with some saying she was wearing an ankle monitor

Ghanaian singer and socialite Hajia4Reall, in a video shared on Instagram by popular blogger GH Hyper, was seen living her life to the fullest on the streets of the United States. The video showed her joy and wide smiles as she roamed the streets, leaving many surprised given her ongoing legal issues.

Hajia4Reall has been the subject of controversy due to allegations of fraud. Many Ghanaians had expected her to be behind bars, but the video showing her unrestrained and in high spirits has raised questions about the status of her legal situation.

The comment section of the Instagram post was flooded with speculations about the details of her case. Some netizens suggested that she might be wearing an ankle monitor, which is typically used to track the movements of individuals on bail or parole. However, this could not be confirmed from the video.

Hajia4Reall's carefree demeanour in the video left many Ghanaians wondering about the legal proceedings against her. Some were bewildered by her apparent freedom, given the serious nature of the charges she faced. In May 2023, the socialite was extradited from the UK to the US after charges of defrauding older men and women to a sum of $2 million.

Ghanaians debate Hajia4Reall's innocence and freedom

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

dumevigah said:

A criminal is still a criminal no matter how you hype her….it is just fortunate she happens to be in the USA…

drax_emerson reacted:

You can’t run from the truth she @hajia4reall will come out of the tunnel with or without her enemies

markjosahon wrote:

I don’t think she’s bothered about her situation, that clearly shows she’s confident that nothing spoil.

Hajia4Reall confident about her case

In another story, socialite and singer Hajia4Reall has dropped a new set of photos from her base in the US.

In her caption, Hajia4Reall maintained that she is innocent in the fraud case she is facing in the US.

The Fine Girl singer is facing six charges for allegedly defrauding people of $2m in a romance scam.

