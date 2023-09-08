Fans surrounded Ghanaian actor Lil Win as he stormed the streets of Accra with police and a convoy

His appearance was to promote his upcoming event, 'Celebrity Shopping Spree with Lil Win' at the West Hills Mall

Many people talked about his kind heart, while others were unhappy with the gesture

Kumawood actor Lil Win was mobbed by fans when he stormed the streets of Accra with personnel from the Ghana Police Service and a convoy.

Lil Win mobbed by fans in Accra

Lil Win took to the streets to promote his Celebrity Shopping Spree with Lil Win event. The event is set to take place at the West Hills Mall on September 9, 2023.

In a set of videos that emerged online, Lil Win stood through the car's roof as he sprayed GH¢100 notes on fans surrounding his car.

The fans were overjoyed as they cheered him on and pleaded for more money.

Below is a video of Lil Win Spraying money on fans.

Below are videos of Lil Win getting mobbed by fans as he stormed the streets of Accra.

Ghanaians react to videos of Lil Win getting mobbed by fans

Many people talked about Lil Win having a kind heart and being a people's person, while others were not happy with the gesture as they shared their views in the comments.

akua_duodua said:

It’s the policemen walking for me

kofi_jeff123 said:

HAaaaaaaaaaaahhhhh I seee ! It just occurred me he is contesting for MP

marychristine.palm said:

So can’t someone pull the stash of money k3k3 n run away ???

henry_maxwells577 said:

A moment of silence for those who lost their valuables while chasing flying cash.

mistahighlife said:

I Pray God blesses Ghana for the masses to have Money and their Heart Desires so they don’t partake in things like this. 100 Ghana is not even £10

Lil Win throws money on fans in Kumasi

YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win sprayed money on fans in Kumasi after they mobbed him while en route to an event in the region.

On his way to Kejetia Market, he was captured standing through the roof of his plush vehicle as he danced and held bundles of cedi notes in one hand while spraying with the other.

