Zionfelix celebrated his birthday by inviting 45 kids from the community to his studio and later gave them GH¢100 each

He shared a video of the moment on his Instagram page, and it showed him praying with the kids after doing the benevolent act

In the comments section of the video, Ghanaians praised the blogger for his act of kindness and wished him a happy birthday

Popular Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix marked his birthday with a touching act of kindness as he invited 45 children from his neighbourhood to his studio, creating a memorable experience for the young kids.

Zionfelix celebrates kids on his birthday Photo Source: zionfelix

Source: Instagram

During the gathering, Zionfelix presented each child with GH¢100, a generous gift that brought smiles to many faces. The blogger prayed with the kids before giving them the money and urged them to pay for their school expenses instead of spending it on frivolous stuff.

The blogger shared a video of this heartwarming moment on his Instagram page, and in the comments section of the video, Ghanaians expressed their admiration for Zionfelix's benevolent act and wished him a happy birthday.

Zionfelix sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

eyetrackgps_ghana said:

Onua 2024 y3 dier ad3 pa nkoaaa na wo y3 Ooo! Boy siki 3d3 boni3 nu wo dier ad3pa nkoaaa

chief1_gh commented:

Bless up Menua..Keep soaring higher✊

nana_kesseye said:

@ Daddy zion you said you’re not in Ghana but you’re in the video lol

gaiseyeliz900 said:

God bless your good heart Zion

imsandy34 wrote:

Nipa yƐadea Ɔsɛ ayeyie

akissjay_1 said:

God bless you and happy birthday to you May Allah Bless Your New Age

naadeyaquye said:

You are a good man with a good heart. God bless your kind heart. Your giving to mankind will continually open greater opportunities for you. God bless you

Asamoah Gyan celebrates daughter's birthday

In a similar story, Asamoah Gyan celebrated his daughter Ohemaa's birthday and shared beautiful photos of the pretty little girl.

The former Black Stars captain wrote a beautiful caption wishing her a happy birthday and expressing his love for her.

In the comments section of the Instagram post, many Ghanaians gave their beautiful birthday wishes to Ohemaa.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh