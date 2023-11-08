Mzbel shared a video of her son Okomfo Black reviewing a laptop, and his eloquence and smartness impressed many people

The 10-year-old gave a breakdown of the HP laptop's specifications, the downsides and upsides of the product

Throughout the video, the young boy made his mother smile as he passionately talked about the device'

Ghanaian singer Mzbel, in an Instagram post, shared a video of her son, Okomfo Black, reviewing an HP laptop. The 10-year-old’s eloquence and understanding of the product left many social media users impressed.

Mzbel and her son Okomfo Black Photo Source: mzbeldaily

Source: Instagram

Okomfo Black, with passion and surprising tech-savvy, broke down the laptop’s specifications for his audience. He discussed the pros and cons of the device, providing a balanced view of the product. His insightful commentary on the laptop’s features demonstrated a level of understanding beyond his years.

Throughout the video, Okomfo Black’s passion for the subject was evident. His animated discussion about the device not only educated viewers but also brought a smile to his mother’s face. Mzbel, visibly proud, watched her son articulate his thoughts with clarity and confidence.

The video has captured attention, with many praising Okomfo Black’s smartness and eloquence. Netizens were impressed by the young boy’s ability to deliver a comprehensive review at such a young age.

Mzbel's son wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

shan_tee said:

I pray he gets a good scholarship to go to a good engineering school . He is smart

christabel_orji reacted:

Somebody’s Vietnamese kids could never!

awurama_otoo wrote:

Akorla na onim@ade3 sei eiii

kwabena_fianku_awuku reacted:

How i wish HP company can take you on erh

Mzbel's son denounces God

In another story, Mzbel's son caused a frenzy on social media when he shared his beliefs in an interview.

He stated that he does not believe in God and that he pours libation while praying to his ancestors.

The video got many people sharing diverse thoughts, as others called out Mzbel for her poor parenting skills.

Source: YEN.com.gh