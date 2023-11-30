A young man with several features resembling Ghanaian artiste Shatta Wale has caused a stir online

A video of the man sweeping a barber shop has surfaced online and garnered significant traction

Shatta Wale's fans excited with the young man's hard work and antics shared their thoughts

A video of a young man resembling Shatta Wale has surfaced online exciting scores of the artiste's fans.

Many netizens were surprised by the young man's striking body features including the signature Shatta Wale haircut and his beard.

Netizens shared their reactions and excitement after the video was shared online, with many of them impressed with the young man's work ethic.

Shatta Wale's lookalike causes stir Photo source: Facebook/ShattaWale, TikTok/SpongyWale

Source: Facebook

Shatta Wale's lookalike teased for sweeping barbershop

Shatta Wale's new lookalike is the latest to join the lookalike trend. He was spotted sweeping a barbershop while onlookers teased him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In the video, the industrious young man focused on his work shot back at them and established that he doesn't play with his work. His hardworking mindset impressed many netizens online.

The young man who is reported to be a musician was praised for his work ethic and dedication.

Netizens react after seeing Shatta Wale's lookalike

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions as netizens weighed in on Shatta Wale's doppelganger.

jasonherington69 wrote:

Raise your head let’s see

Yaw Mentor quizzed:

How can shatta wala give birth and not take the child

omega said:

The guy be real

QuekuKhäléd440011 remarked:

eno bi shatta de guy just look him

cocodestiny61 exclaimed:

dey for join the consistent winning team ! OUR KING SHATTA WALE TEAM SM4LIFE.

Sarkodie's lookalike stuns netizens with his impressions

In another story, YEN.com.gh sighted a video in which Sarkodie's doppelganger attempted a few impressions.

Fans were surprised at how good Sarkodie's lookalike was at delivering some of the rapper's lines and mimicking his mannerisms.

Ghanaian music lookalike group looking to admit new members

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the infamous lookalike group 4Kings which currently comprises King Promise and a host of other musicians was looking to recruit some more doppelgangers.

The leader of the 4Kings group established that they were ready to go official, disclosing their entry fees and registration process.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh