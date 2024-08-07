Actress and musician Eifa Odo was unhappy about a troll doubting the age of her younger sister and crushing on her

This comes after the X-user screen recorded a video of Efia Odo spending the day with her younger sister at her restaurant

The social media post generated a massive debate in the comment section as people shared their views on the young lady's age

Actress and socialite Efia Odo fumed at a troll for crushing on her younger sister after they doubted her age after watching a video of her.

Efia Odo replied to a troll on X

This comes after Efia Odo shared lovely videos of her younger sister on her official Snapchat account.

In the videos, her sister, whom she failed to disclose her name, visited her restaurant, Eats Avenue, to enjoy selected meals and drinks on the menu.

In one video, the Put 'em On hitmaker's younger sister was sipping on a glass of cocktail and in another video, she was captured enjoying a delicious meal of ampesi.

What got Efia Odo to reply to one troll on X, @appiah_rene, was when they screen-recorded the video from Efia's Snapchat account and shared it on X with a caption doubting her younger sister's age by writing the caption below.

" Efia Odo say this girl bi 16years 👀👀You people Dey believe am?🤔"

Efia Odo said that the young lady in the video was her younger sister; she was only 16 and would be 17 in October 2024. She then called out the troll for being thirsty.

"This is my little sister and she's 16, yall thirsty AF," she said.

Efia Odo replied to a troll on X.

Reactions to Efia Odo's reply to a troll

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians after watching the video and seeing Efia Odo's reply to the troll on X:

@StarYorka10 said:

"But 16 years I believe sake of chale I dated one girl she was 15 at then chale if u see una go say 22 years. Make nobody go tag Ghana police 👮‍♀️ I was 16 at then too 😂😂"

@0panaa_1 said:

"16 years? Oh Efia show proof wai na body yi 16 years."

@ok_krypton2 said:

"Ah na this girl she gyimii anaa, what be the “y’all thirsty AF”. They’re just not believing her age or I guess most of them are contemplating she’s 16. Or has most of the guys on here sent you a dm asking you to give her handle or number out? You’re just unserious charle 😏"

@iansuzir said:

"She pretty much looks 18. Y’all beautiful in the fam"

