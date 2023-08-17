Onua FM/TV presenter Felicia Osei has been spotted in throwback photos from her days as a teenager

Felicia, who is also a TikTok star, looked slim and nothing like the well-endowed lady she is now

The photos have triggered hilarious responses from social media users who have been surprised by her transformation

Old photos of Ghanaian media personality Felicia Osei have emerged online, stirring reactions among social media users.

The three photos, made into a collage, showed Felicia's days as a teenager who was yet to perm her hair.

In the photos shared on the Instagram blog @sweet_maame_adwoa, Felicia wore a dress made in two colours. While the whole dress was pink, the chest area was black.

Felicia Osei throwback photos have sparked reactions online Photo source: @osei_felicia, @sweet_maame_adwoa

Rocking bushy hair (afro), Felicia, who recently joined Onua FM/TV as a presenter, matched her looks with bigger-than-normal earrings in pink colour, suggesting that she has always been a fashionista.

The photo on the left in the collage had her facing the camera in a portrait shot. The photo on the right was also a portrait but had Felicia turning to show her big earrings. In the photo in the middle, she gave a full view revealing her thighs and the fact that she was wearing high heels.

Felicia Osei looks slimmer in her teens

Apart from her bold fashion in the photos, one thing that was visible was the stature of the TikToker-turned-broadcaster.

While Felicia is now known as a lady with a voluptuous figure, she looked quite slim in her teenage years.

Fans react to Felicia Osei's throwback photos

The photos of Felicia Osei's teen days have got many people laughing and sharing hilarious reactions.

Theophilus Amprofi said:

Total change

Ben Sename said:

The young shall grow

Asomah Banda said:

Please I like the earring

Bright Humado said:

Eeeiiii dis is the beginning of fresh girls nyinaa class prefect

Felicia Osei talks about her dream man and relationships

Meanwhile, Felicia Osei recently educated her fans on the relevance of constant communication in every relationship.

The fashionista spoke about her heartbreaks and how she dealt with them in a podcast of Miss Enny.

Some social media users commented on Felicia's video, praising her for inspiring them with her stories.

