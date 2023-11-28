Lasmid, in a video that has gone viral on social media, was spotted eating a cup of gari soakings

The video warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians as they found the way Lasmid was passionately eating the food adorable

Folks in the comment section of the video, which was shared on TikTok, were happy to see a celebrity eating the simple meal

Ghanaian musician Lasmid has warmed hearts on social media with his interesting eating style and choice of meal.

Ghanaian musician Lasmid Photo Source: Lasmid

Source: Facebook

In a viral video, the artiste could be seen busily eating a cup of gari soakings, a dish that is popular in West Africa, in a manner that has left fans admiring him.

The video, which quickly gained traction on the social media platform TikTok, showed Lasmid eating the delicacy with enthusiasm.

The heartwarming footage drew positive reactions from fans who were delighted to witness a celebrity enjoying gari as deep as Lasmid was. The comment section was flooded with expressions of admiration as Ghanaians commended Lasmid for showing his down-to-earth side, while others also dropped funny reactions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Lasmid warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Kofi Millionaire said:

this gari be different from the one we dey chop for here no o

vim wrote:

The way I am looking at lasmid no err

ChinesePrince[KungFuBoy] reacted:

Gari is very enjoyable in Ghana especially when u loose yur bet on sportybet

Sylvester Ekene wrote:

If celebrities they chop soaked garri ..who ma mine

COOLEST BABE reacted:

Forgot about the funny thing and look at Lasmid

cheska said:

see how lasmid dey chop the gari like eating fried rice bii

Kwabena Ntim commented:

the way Lasmid dey chop am. lovely

Amerado and Fameye debate about gari

In another story, Fameye and Amerado, in a hilarious video, debated on the English name for gari, with Fameye calling it cassava dough.

Initially, Fameye argued that gari was English, a stance which was refuted, prompting Fameye to propose cassava dough as an alternative answer.

His response got Amerado and their entourage laughing heartily as they felt Fameye's answer was entirely off.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh