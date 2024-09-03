Actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown has spoken on her decision to leave UTV for Onua TV

McBrown stated that she left UTV because she felt it was time for her to move on

She also disclosed that her relationship with Fadda Dickson and Despite is still good

Actress and TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown is on good terms with Fadda Dickson and Osei Kwame 'Despite', despite leaving UTV for Onua TV.

After about four years in charge, McBrown moved from being the presenter of UTV's United Showbiz to joining Onua in 2023.

Following her move, there have many speculations that McBrown had fallen out with her former bosses.

McBrown is cool with Fadda and Despite

More than a year after her move and the many rumours surrounding it, the actress has clarified that no animosity exists between her and her former employers.

In a recent interview with Bola Ray on Starr Chat, McBrown explained that she left UTV because she felt her time there had ended.

"I decided to leave UTV because I felt my time there was up. If I ever reach that point with Media General, I will take my talents elsewhere," she said.

On her relationship with Fadda and Despite, she stated:

"Despite Media is still my home. I still speak to Fadda because we are very good friends. If I want to do a promotion on UTV today, I'll call Fadda, and I'll be surprised if he rejects me. Even if he rejects me, I'll go to Despite or Dr Sarpong, because I'm still fine with them."

Selly Galley hails McBrown

