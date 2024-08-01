Ghanaian reggae-dancehall musician Samini has released a brand new dance-ready single titled No Pressure

The song, which is his first solo effort after his Stics and Locs EP, comes after his recent trip to the US

Fans thronged the comments section, expressing their first impression of Samini's latest song

Ghanaian musician Samini, who recently flew to the US with Efya for a performance at this year's AMBUSA experience, has announced his new release.

The singer announced the release on social media a few minutes after videos of his arrival in the US popped up online.

The song, an upbeat dance-ready tune titled No Pressure, is his first solo effort since his Stics and Locs EP in April.

Speaking about the new release, Samini, a renowned figure credited with engineering the rise of Stonebwoy and Kofi Kinaata, said,

"We all dey try small small. Let no one give you pressure charley."

The song has received several positive remarks from fans and colleagues, including Praye Tietia. Some fans described the new song as a soundtrack ahead of the upcoming December 7 presidential elections.

Fans react to Samini's new music

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Samini's new song.

jibrille_ said:

@mbawumia Hello Mr Vice President... your campaign song has finally been released

ohenewah6 wrote:

Nice banger.. no pressure.. victory 😂😂

jephyghazi1 noted:

No pressure I nearly said King patula voice was needed 😂😂😂😂

zolazw remarked:

A little political 😂 rich Rasta tactics 😂akyeee saaa🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

prayetietia commented:

Do what you can and leave the rest to God. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

kojo_ab_ shared:

This na campaign song 🤔

augustineaidoo22' quizzed:

🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️ why do I feel like it’s possible

Samini acquires a new degree

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Samini had finally completed his education at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

The dancehall pioneer graduated with a degree in project management after four years of intensive learning and project work.

