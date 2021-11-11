- UTV and Peace FM presenter Akosua Sarpong has turned a year older today, November 11, 2021

- The newscaster has shared new beautiful photos on social media in celebration of her new age

- The photos have stirred lovely wishes from her friends and other followers on social media

Peace FM and UTV newscaster Akosua Sarpong has shared new beautiful photos on social media to celebrate her birthday.

Sarpong has turned a year older today, Thursday, November 11, 2020, and she decided to show her beauty in new photos.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Akosua Sarpong wore a beautiful white outfit. In the first photo, she had short hair while making a hand gesture of the love sign. The second had her rocking long hair.

Akosua Sarpong is celebrating her birthday Photo source: @akosuasarpong33

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photos, expressed her gratitude to God for another beautiful year.

"A million words cannot define the JOY that my HEART feels; it cannot express the excitement I feel within my beung; it cannot begin to comprehend the love that I feel within or sing songs that fills my HEART. WITH A GRATEFUL HEART I SAY GOD THANK YOU FOR ANOTHER BEAUTIFUL YEAR ❤❤❤," she said.

Reactions

The birthday photos from Akosua Sarpong have received warm reactions from her followers.

Adom TV's Tima Kumkum (iamtimakumkum) said:

"Happy birthday my love."

Adom TV newscaster Afia Amankwaah (afiaamankwaahtamakloe) said:

"Blessed birthday sweet."

Actress Nsafoa Hemaa (nsafoahemaa) said:

"Happy birthday dear sis, may God continue to bless with all the beautiful things in life. You are loved and appreciated ❤️❤️."

rawcliife_pee said:

"Happy birthday momma May you be bless on this day ❤️."

adofoasakabutey said:

"Happy blessed birthday, age gracefully and amen to all your secret prayers."

countess_feona said:

"Happy blessed birthday beautiful sis ❤ remain blessed ND highly favored love."

ohenebakwamemensah said:

"Happy birthday to you ... Wish you a long healthy life and Prosperity...May you be gifted with life's biggest joy and never-ending bliss.. Enjoy your day to the fullest."

Source: Yen Ghana