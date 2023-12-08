Hamamat Montia Goes Horse Riding, Poses Elegantly With A Horse In Photos, Many Gush
- Hamamat Montia turned the heads of many of her Instagram followers when she posted gorgeous pictures of her seated comfortably on a horse
- The mother of three dazzled in an African print attire that flaunted her fine melanin skin
- Many people gushed over how stunning she looked in the pictures as they talked about her beauty in the comments
Ghanaian model and beauty entrepreneur Hamamat Montia got many people drooling over her ravishing beauty with photos of her horse riding.
Hamamat Montia goes horse riding
Hamamat African Beauty CEO Hamamat Montia dropped gorgeous pictures from her horse riding experience at a resort in Nigeria.
Clad in African print attire, she wore a mid-sleeve cropped top with a flowing skirt. She wore a gold headpiece on the top of her long braids.
The mother of three posed elegantly while seated comfortably on the horse barefooted.
Her makeup was flawless as it highlighted her facial features. To style her look, she wore multicoloured bracelets that matched the colour pattern of her African print dress.
Photos of Hamamat Montia posing elegantly with a horse in Nigeria.
Fans gush over Hamamat Montia as she poses with a horse elegantly
The comment section was filled with lovely compliments of Hamamat Montia's radiant beauty. They called her lovely names such as the African Queen, goddess, among others.
Others also loved the display of colour in her outfit and the accessories she wore.
aveesha_kay said:
An African Queen and more!
daveydave4477 said:
I am loving this photoshoot u look AMAZING
hamamatafricanbeauty said:
Sheabutter Queen
savannah_waterpark said:
Queen of Africa ❤️❤️❤️
africanhairsummit said:
This photo is everything ❤️
sajad1363_gh said:
You are looking very beautiful
okikijesumoranugba said:
Colorfully Beautiful ❤️
munashjeff said:
The real Africa Queen much love
Hamamat and her 1st child flaunt natural beauty in photo
YEN.com.gh previously reported that Hamamat Montia posted a lovely picture of herself and her firstborn child flaunting their natural beauty.
They wore their long afro hair and African print dresses as they were all smiles in the adorable photo. Many admired their beauty and talked about their striking resemblance.
Source: YEN.com.gh