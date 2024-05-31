A video of a Ghanaian woman in tears after watching Afronita and Abigail at the Britain's Got Talent auditions has gone viral

The woman could not control her tears after seeing the duo perform on the international platform

Netizens who saw the video were touched and took to the comment section to express their views

A Ghanaian woman could not contain her emotions while watching Afronita and Abigail perform at the Britain's Got Talent (BGT) auditions.

The duo wowed the audience with a powerful performance at BGT. Both danced rhythmically to tunes by renowned Ghanaian musician Fuse ODG.

Photos of Afronita and Abigail Image Credit: @Afronita, Abigail

Source: Instagram

Afronita and Abigail's thrilling performance captivated Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, and the other judges.

In a video which has since gone viral, the Ghanaian woman was moved to tears watching the talented dancers do their own thing on stage.

See video below:

Netizens react to video of Ghanaian woman in tears after watching Afronita and Abigail at BGT

Netizens who saw the video were equally moved.

Afronita cries backstage ahead of BGT semi-final performance, video melts hearts

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail are in the finals of season 17 of Britain's Got Talent (BGT). Before their thrilling semi-final performance, Afronita was captured crying backstage.

In the video, Afronita was in tears backstage ahead of her BGT performance with Abigail Dromo, which touched many hearts online. The CEO of Afrostar Kids Academy was in tears because her mother could not make it to the UK to watch her and Abigail make history at the talent show.

Her UK-based family was present, giving her a shoulder to cry on and encouraging her. In the emotional video, her aunt told her that she would stand in her mother's place in this achievement.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh