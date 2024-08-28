Akrobeto, in a video, explained why Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka is treated like God by his followers

The actor, who is a follower of the apostle, said it was valid and explained that God resided within humans

He also expressed his love for the apostle and the impact he has had in his life and the lives of his followers

Popular Ghanaian actor Akrobeto, in an interview, shared why Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka is regarded as a godlike figure by his followers.

As a follower of the Apostle himself, Akrobeto explained that this view is justified because, in his belief, God resides within humans.

Akrobeto stated that when people do good deeds, it is God working through them.

He argued that God does not physically come down to perform good acts but rather acts through human beings. In this context, Akrobeto said it is valid for people to see Safo Kantanka as their God, as he embodies the qualities and actions they attribute to divine intervention.

Apostle Safo Kantanka has become a household name in Ghana for his significant contributions, particularly in technology and innovation.

Akrobeto also expressed his personal admiration and love for the Apostle, noting the impact Safo Kantanka has had on his life and the lives of others.

Akrobeto's comments spark debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Cris Prince Fulani said:

"Kantanka is super human, and he’s beyond human. He deserves all the praise and respect. He’s up there with Nkrumah, and if Nkrumah was alive he’d cherish him"

OKODIE 1 wrote:

"I really want to meet this man KANTANKA, he is the only person I need not president"

reny commented:

"God exist whether we see him or not but we receive our answered prayers through human"

