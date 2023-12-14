Jay Bahd recently released his much-anticipated song, Gangalia, which featured dancehall star Shatta Wale

The expectations for the song were high, but since it was released, it has been met with mixed reactions from fans

Shatta Wale's verse specifically came under scrutiny on Twitter as some folks enjoyed his delivery of the song while others felt he could have done better

Asakaa star Jay Bahd collaborated with dancehall sensation Shatta Wale on his Gangalia, and anticipation for the tune was met with great excitement. However, since its debut, the song has stirred a range of opinions among listeners.

The expectations surrounding Gangalia were sky-high, with fans eagerly awaiting what Jay Bahd and Shatta would produce. The collaboration held a lot of promise, but as the song hit the airwaves, reactions became mixed.

Particular attention has been drawn to Shatta Wale's verse, with Twitter becoming the platform of choice for fans to express their thoughts. Some fans praised Shatta Wale's contribution, commending his delivery and the energy he brought to the track. Supporters lauded the dancehall star for making the song unique.

On the flip side, however, a contrasting sentiment emerged, with some listeners expressing a belief that Shatta Wale's verse fell short of expectations. Critics on Twitter pointed out areas where they felt the artist could have done better, sparking debate.

Shatta Wale's verse sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

LA_Neqqa reacted:

Your man fell off I swear. Ah! What he talk for this inside

BRAKWEKU_15 wrote:

Aaaah Awurade, this be song? Jay bhad paaa, why he nor listen this verse before bringing the song out anaaaaa?

20MILLION3 commented:

shatta wale this one di3 he shedaaa wey he spoil the songwah this

