Ghanaian singer and songwriter Cina Soul slayed in a mini skirt and a strapless bra as she hosted a party at Mood Bar

The Julor crooner was captured having a good time with her friends inside the club

Many netizens compared her outfit to that of Nigerian singer Ayra Starr, while others spoke about their admiration for her

Celebrated songstress Cina Soul was at Mood Bar where she hosted a party at the club. However, her outfit was the talk of the town when videos surfaced on social media.

Cina Soul (left) and Ayra Starr (right) in photos. Image Credit: @cina_soul and @ayrastarr

Cina Soul slays in a bra and mini skirt in a club

In the videos that emerged on social media, Cina Soul was dressed in all-black and her outfit was made out of leather.

She wore a strapless bra designed I with a silver belt to add style to the simple look. The skirt was very short as it flaunted her fine legs. The skirt was designed with belt straps in a crisscross fashion.

The 'Ojorley' crooner was singing and dancing in the club, and she had a good time with her friends.

The official flier of Cina Soul hosting a party at Mood Bar.

Ghanaians react to Cina Soul's outfit

Many people compared Cina Soul's outfit to that of Nigerian singer Ayra Starr who is known for wearing very short skits and crop tops.

Below are some of the opinions from fans:

berlyndagh said:

Ayra starr inspiration

agye_mu_gyeene_ said:

Ayra starr vibe

scy.llah said:

The Queen herself

nanaakuashine said:

Ga mants3❤️

kritical_one_ said:

She’s pretty

kritical_one_ said:

Who Dey eat?

edmond_arthur1 said:

My crush @cina_soul

Video of Cina Soul having a good time in the club.

