One of Afia Schwar's twin sons, John Irvin Heerdegen, has covered a tattoo of his mother he had

John Irvin Heerdegen inked his mother's face on his back three years ago in a bid to celebrate her

The University of Ghana student that the image in the tattoo did not resemble his mother enough

John Irvin Gieling Heerdegen, one of the twin sons of prominent Ghanaian media personality Afia Schwarzenegger, has covered a tattoo of his mother's face he did at his back.

In 2021, John Irving got the tattoo to celebrate his mother, who shared the photo on her social media.

At the time, many social media users felt the tattoo was not good enough because it did not resemble Schwar.

John Irving Heerdegen, one of Afia Schwar's twin sons, clears a tattoo of his mother's face. Photo source: @irving_jnr

Three years on, the University of Ghana student seems to agree with the critics and has got rid of the tattoo.

He recently removed it with his mother's consent. When questioned about the decision, John Irvin offered a straightforward explanation, saying he had realised the original tattoo "wasn't nice" and wanted to start fresh.

"I consulted with my mother before proceeding with the removal," he explained.

The son of the controversial TV and radio personality indicated that while he plans to eventually get a new tattoo of his mother, he has not set a specific timeline for the replacement.

"I don't know exactly when I'll get it done, but I know I will get a tattoo of her one day," he stated, leaving the door open for a future tribute to his mother.

See screenshots of Irving's statements below:

Netizens react to Schwar's son's tattoo statement

The announcement by Afia Schwar's son triggered loads of reactions from social media users.

kayanmata_queen_gh said:

"But truth be told, whoever did his mum's tattoo for him didn't do it well."

bravishnu said:

"He has learnt a lot from his Mom. The nkwaseasem no, who is he referring to? Tonardo anaa Nebu."

iam_adwoasweetsweet said:

"Ah akwadaa yi paaa 😂 hwan mo na 3rekeka nkwaseasem no 😂😂 it's okay 😂 we won't say some again 😂 3y3 moaa mo dokono 😂😂."

otemaaamoah said:

"Who are those talking nkwasiasem. I beg the tattoo is a perfect description of your mother wai. Which one is, it didn't come out well😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Source: YEN.com.gh