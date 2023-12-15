O’Kenneth, in an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, opened up about his hit song Lonely Road, which has received recognition from international stars

Footballer Hakim Ziyech and US rapper Lil Durk both shared the song on their social media pages, and according to O’Kenneth, it was a great feeling

The musician attributed his success to the hard work that he had put into his craft and expressed happiness at the achievement

The Ghanaian artiste shared his excitement and reaction when both Ziyech and Lil Durk shared Lonely Road on their social media pages. O’Kenneth described the experience as incredible and heartwarming.

O’Kenneth credited his accomplishment to the hard work he has poured into his music. He expressed joy at reaching this milestone, emphasising the effort he has invested in perfecting his craft.

During the chat, O’Kenneth could not hide his happiness as he reflected on the challenges he faced and the sacrifices he made along the way. The success of Lonely Road has made its mark not only on O’Kenneth's career but also on the Ghanaian music scene. The song even debuted on the Billboard charts.

O’Kenneth sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

l_a_capone1366 said:

This guy is crazy with choruses I’ve never heard a song by him I didn’t like even though I’m not a big Asakaa fan

petersburgawinbe-yisazuah8032 commented:

This is the first interview I've seen Okeneth really express himself.

Gambinho reacted:

O’Kenneth’s voice is special trust me

Jay Bahd and Shatta Wale's song goes viral

In another story, Jay Bahd's Gangalia, which features Shatta Wale, has chalked over 100,000 plays on Audiomack just a day after its release.

Shatta Wale shared the news on his Twitter page, expressing excitement over the traction the song is getting.

Fans under Shatta Wale's post were quick to point out that the dancehall star's presence on the song was the reason for such numbers.

