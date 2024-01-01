It is no secret that celebrity's marriage is a thorny topic to discuss. Not many celebs often get it when it comes to marriage.

However, for others, the love story is an everlasting one that many love to see on their screens on social media.

Many Ghanaian celebrity marriages have been successful in 2023 Photo source: @sellygalley, @kalsoume

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh, with this piece, tells the love story of some of the most beautiful Ghanaian celebrity marriages that got us giggling in 2023.

1. Selly Galley and Praye TieTia

Actress and TV star Selly Galley and Hiplife artiste Praye Tietia are truly lovebirds as they are not shy to flaunt it anytime they are caught in the public eye.

Their seven-year-old marriage was even made better in 2023 when th coupe welcomed a set of twins, their first children.

2. Kalsoume Sinare and Anthony Baffoe

Actress Kalsoume Sinare and her footballer star husband Anthony Baffoe have been married for 29 years.

The two lovebirds tied the knot in a colourful Muslim wedding in 1994 and they are still going strong after three children.

A supportive husband, Tony Baffoe was present as his wife graduated with a Masters degree from GIMPA.

3. Fella Makafui and Medikal

Actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui and rapper Medikal are such an inseparable couple. They are a fun couple to watch as they are not shy to flaunt their love life on social media.

Their love has grown strong since their wedding in 2020 and 2023 was no different. Fella was a big supporter at her husband's Planning & Plotting Concert.

4. Okyeame Kwame and Annica

Rapper Okyeame Kwame and his wife, Annica, got married in 2009 and have two children, a boy and girl.

The two have been going strong for 14 years and were among the most adorable couples on social media in 2023.

5. John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya

Actor and politician John Dumelo his wife Gifty Mawunya, have been married since 2018. The couple are blessed with two children.

In 2023, their love was mostly on display on social media, especially dring Dumelo's political campaigns and the funeral of his mother.

.

