Controversial NDC supporter Appiah Stadium encountered Ibrahim Mahama at Otumfuo's birthday thanksgiving service

In a video, the business mogul reacted as the political commentator bowed before him to show appreciation after the church event

Ibrahim Mahama and Appiah Stadium's latest public encounter has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaian social media users

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Controversial NDC supporter Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, has courted attention following his recent encounter with renowned Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama after a church event.

Ibrahim Mahama reacts as Appiah Stadium bows before him after Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's 76th birthday thanksgiving service. Photo source: @oheneba_online, @ibrahim_mahama_71

Source: TikTok

On Sunday, May 10, 2026, a thanksgiving service was held at St Cyprian's Anglican Church in Kumasi to commemorate Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's 76th birthday.

The Asantehene and his wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, were present at the church for the event.

Numerous prominent Ghanaian personalities, including religious leaders, Ibrahim Mahama, and Professor Joshua Alabi, also attended the birthday thanksgiving service in support of Otumfuo.

Ibrahim Mahama shuns Appiah Stadium after event

In a video shared by blogger and MC Oheneba Online on Sunday, May 10, 2026, Ibrahim Mahama was seen leaving St Cyprian's Anglican Church with Otumfuo's son, Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah, after the thanksgiving service.

The businessman was approached by his biggest supporter, Appiah Stadium, who shook his hand and praised him for attending the Asantehene's birthday celebration event.

The political commentator proclaimed himself the Chief of Security at the Damang mine site following Ibrahim Mahama's acquisition.

As they walked towards the parking lot, Appiah, a beneficiary of the business mogul's benevolence on several occasions, knelt and bowed before him in appreciation.

The NDC supporter's antics left Ibrahim amused and bursting into laughter.

The businessman told Appiah to stop before walking past him to his parked luxury vehicle.

The TikTok video of Ibrahim Mahama's encounter with Appiah Stadium after Otumfuo's thanksgiving is below:

Ibrahim Mahama rejects Appiah Stadium's job request

Ibrahim Mahama's latest encounter with Appiah Stadium comes weeks after the businessman rejected the NDC activist's job request.

Appiah cornered the Engineers and Planners CEO during the ceremony for the handover of the Damang Mines on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh and shared by Appiah Stadium on TikTok, the political commentator cornered the popular businessman to plead with him to be given a position at the mine.

He told Ibrahim Mahama that he needed a job and wanted to be employed in the Damang operation.

Ibrahim Mahama refuses Appiah Stadium's request for employment at the Damang Mine in an exchange during the official mine handover ceremony. Image credit: @appiah.stadium

Source: TikTok

Mahama minced no words as he replied that he had no space for Appiah Stadium at the mine but suggested that his place was in Kumasi.

Appiah Stadium insisted on being given a position, but the Engineers and Planners CEO skilfully brushed him aside.

The duo's interaction went viral, sparking humorous reactions from Ghanaians, many of whom laughed at Appiah Stadium’s legendary ‘begging’ skills.

The TikTok video of Appiah Stadium's interaction with Ibrahim Mahama is below:

Ibrahim Mahama's interaction with Appiah stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Papa Nature commented:

"Why can't this man do something for himself but needs help from some people?"

Sir Ike said:

"People may not understand him, but I think he is being appreciative."

Self_paid8 wrote:

"Appiah Stadium and self put put like 5&6."

Otumfuo encounters Ibrahim Mahama at birthday thanksgiving

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo encountered Ibrahim Mahama at his 76th birthday thanksgiving service on Sunday, May 10, 2026.

In a video, the Asantehene was excited as he exchanged friendly pleasantries with him inside a church in Kumasi.

Source: YEN.com.gh