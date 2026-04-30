Ghanaian actor John Peasah expressed disappointment over how his health condition has been handled publicly

The YOLO series fame shared a video showing the current state of his condition and how it is affecting him

His update sparked reactions online as fans called for empathy and support

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Ghanaian actor John Peasah, known to many as Drogba from the TV series YOLO, has opened up again about his health, this time expressing deep disappointment while also giving an update on his condition.

John Peasah shares a video to address false information on the condition. Image credit: johnpeasah

Source: Twitter

In a post shared on X, the actor did not hide his frustration as he reacted to how some people have treated his situation. His words carried a mix of pain and disappointment, especially as conversations around his illness continue to grow online.

Drogba expressed disappointment over false information

“How can someone play with my health like it’s a joke?”

He wrote, questioning the actions of those spreading false information about what he is going through.

He added:

“This pain is real. This fight is real. My life is not entertainment.”

Making it clear that his situation is far from the narratives being pushed in some corners.

Alongside the message, the actor shared a video showing his current condition, offering a more direct look at how the illness has been affecting him.

Drobga's condition keeps deteriorating

The footage reflected the toll the condition has taken, reinforcing that his battle is not just something being talked about, but something he is living through daily.

For months now, the actor has been dealing with a serious neurological condition that has impacted his strength and overall well-being.

Drogba's journey has seen him move between medical care and public appeals, all in search of support and recovery.

His latest update appears to be both a response and a clarification. By sharing the video, he sought to address the misinformation while also reminding people of the reality behind the headlines.

The post has since drawn attention across social media, with many fans expressing concern and rallying behind him.

The hashtag #ALLFORJOHN continues to trend among supporters who are calling for more understanding and compassion.

Check out the X post below:

For someone who rose to fame through entertainment, this moment has shifted the focus entirely. It is no longer about his role on screen, but about a personal fight that has now become public.

Through his words and the video, one message stood out clearly: beyond the noise and speculation, there is a real struggle that deserves to be taken seriously.

YOLO actor Drogba, a.k.a. John Peasah, appeals for more support as health condition worsens. Photo source: @johnpeassah

Source: TikTok

Drogba's condition worsened after his father's death

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Actor John Peasah, known for his role as Drogba in the youth TV series YOLO, has made a public appeal for urgent financial and emotional support as his health condition reportedly deteriorates.

The actor is battling a demyelinating disease, a serious neurological condition that affects the nervous system and can cause vision loss, muscle weakness, balance difficulties and severe pain, after seeking treatment at more than 12 hospitals without significant improvement.

Beyond the medical challenges, the actor disclosed that he is coping with the emotional impact of losing his father during his prolonged illness, further compounding his distress.

Source: YEN.com.gh