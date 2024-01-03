A Ghanaian bride tearfully agreed for her family to accept the dowry and gifts brought by her groom's family.

The emotional father expressed concern about losing his daughter and asks who will cook for him and his sons

The bride, amidst tears, gave her consents to the marriage, and assured her father that everyone will be ok

A Ghanaian bride could not hold back her tears when her father asked her if they should accept the dowry and other things her man’s family had brought to make her a wife for their son.

The father also cried when he put the question to his daughter as to whether they should accept the items or not.

In the video on social media, the emotional father asked the daughter who will cook for her brothers if they accept to let her go with the man. He also wondered who will prepare his favourite food for him.

The bride responded amidst tears that everyone will be alright and gave her consent for the dowry and items to be accepted by her family.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video shared by @eddie_wrt. Read them below:

@qwadwopastiro said:

I thought these things were acting until my sister got married…I vex saaa

@jahrule_gh said:

As adey come take the list you no get emotional

@StarBwoy__23 wrote:

all these beautiful scenes but hmm it will end up in court

@Yung_Mulla1 said:

Let’s take good care of our kids and have good connections with them. Father love is so beautiful

@RaygaNyarko2 asked:

Father where your wife dey

@ato_humble said:

Dis one, if Freddy fucc around aa, me sef go handle am, simple koraa give Ataa Papa. Make boys send message to Freddy.

Bride cries as her sister thanks her for taking care of her

Meanwhile, a bride's younger sister emotionally expresses gratitude, praying for her happiness and success in marriage.

The bride cried as her sister prayed for her and also shared some heartfelt words.

The emotional moment was captured in a video and shared on social media.

