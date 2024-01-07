Actress/presenter Emelia Brobbey dazzled fans with sizzling photos to celebrate her birthday on Satruday, January 6

She donned a stunning dress with matching accessories in the eye-catching pictures on her Instagram account

Several fans reached out to celebrate and wish the gorgeous movie personality well in the comment section

Actress and presenter Emelia Brobbey offered fans a sizzling look in stunning pictures to celebrate her birthday on Saturday, January 6.

The actress marked the major milestone with multiple glorious photos spotlighting her stylish dress, flawless makeup, and matching accessories.

Emelia Brobbey dazzles in never-before-seen photos to mark her birthday. Photo credit: emeliabrobbey.

Source: Instagram

Her interactive look featured earrings that coordinated with the colour of her glittering bag.

Emelia Brobbey's birthday message

Sharing the sweet photos of herself in a bare-neck dress for the occasion, the Ghanaian movie personality credited God for her life.

''Happy Birthday to me. God, thank you,'' the caption read on Instagram.

While the actress has yet to publicly share details about whether she would climax her day with a party, she's received sweet birthday wishes from fans.

See her post below:

Fans wish Emelia Brobbey well

Many reached out to inundate her with birthday wishes in the comments section.

Ndekye commented:

Happy birthday, beauty queen ❤️.

Rejoiceamegashie said:

Happy birthday .

Gloria.bekoe reacted:

Happy birthday .

Iam_brightteddy posted:

Happy birthday, one of the best actresses Ghana has ever got. God bless you, Miss EB .

Skygirlsgh commented:

Happy birthday, @emeliabrobbey. We love you .

Iamesikonkon commented:

Nice one ❤️.

Zeniarexo reacted:

Happy Birthday, QUEEN ❤️.

Sheisodoblack posted:

Happy birthday to you, darling.

6100esther commented:

Happy birthday, sis long life .

Irenedove said:

Happy birthday, queen.

Iamchris_003 commented:

Age gracefully, queen .

Brown_kobi said:

Happy birthday to you, Queen African.

Mby_galaxy posted:

Happy birthday, sweetness ❤️.

Obiyaa.d said:

Happy birthday, mama.

Nanaabena698 said:

Many blessings, mummy.

Anthea_trends commented:

Happy birthday, queen.

Michaelanthonyor said:

HBD, MY DEARLY PRICELESS VIRTUOUS WOMAN LLNP.

40pa2023 posted:

Happy glorious birthday, dear. Continue to soar higher like the Eagle.

