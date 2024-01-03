Stonebwoy's beautiful daughter has gone viral with her spectacular outfit for her plush birthday party

Dr Louisa Ansong and her lookalike daughter wore classy pink outfits at the private and luxurious event

Some social media users have commented on Catherine Jidula Satekla's trending dance videos online

The beautiful daughter of Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy celebrated her 6th birthday in style over the weekend.

Celebrity child Catherine Jidula Satekla wore a stunning pink outfit with Barbie boldly written for her pink-themed party.

Stonebwoy and his family look stunning together in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @lens&vows.

BET winner Stonebwoy and his beautiful wife, Dr Louisa Ansong and her handsome son looked fashionable in designer outfits as they posed for a lovely family photo while cutting the birthday cake.

Stonebwoy's daughter entertains her guests with unique dance moves

Birthday celebrant Catherine Jidula Satekla wowed the family and friends with her impeccable dance moves as she performed one of her father's dance challenges.

Some social media users have commented on Catherine Jidula Satekla's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ohemaapinkyshizzel stated:

Sweet baby, so cute ❤️❤️❤️

amoakoa11 stated:

Happy birthday, baby girl ❤️

gen_z_baddie stated:

Happy birthday, C mama

priscilla_kessewaa_asante stated:

Happy birthday Cjay

Avadueunice stated:

HBD C MAMA❤❤

Lensandvows stated:

Ceejay Got the moves…..

Debrahakua stated:

That is the kind of seriousness I need for 2024

magicbubbles_1 stated:

Birthday girl is on fire

maame_afia_adutwumwaa stated:

But the Chinese baby also tried o

Affulabishark stated:

Awww, so cute

Enyonamm stated:

Eii C mama hm

shidalove_1.0 stated:

Give them❤️❤️❤️❤️

adukwei_grace stated:

So cute!

sheenoell_kreation stated:

Eiiiii ❤️

Abokomaah stated:

I so love this baby girl

