SDK has refused to leave Tamale after visiting Chef Faila at her cook-a-thon and eating a variety of meals

The social media sensation, who is known for his love for food, visited another restaurant where eat three different meals in one sitting

He shared a video of his visit to the restaurant, and his followers were amazed at how much food he was able to consume

Popular Ghanaian comedian and food lover SDK has announced that he will not be leaving Tamale anytime soon after having a taste of Chef Faila’s delicious dishes at her cook-a-thon event. SDK, who visited the chef to support her Guinness World Record attempt, has extended his stay in the region.

SDK arrived in Tamale earlier in the week and was welcomed by Chef Faila and her team at the cook-a-thon venue, where he was treated to a variety of meals. He sampled a variety of delicacies, with videos of him eating going viral.

However, SDK’s appetite did not stop there. He decided to visit another restaurant in Tamale, where he ate three different meals in one sitting. He was first served with assorted fried rice with sausage and chicken, followed by a serving of stir-fried noodles and topped it off with banku and pepper accompanied by a large piece of tilapia.

SDK’s video went viral on social media, as his fans and followers were amazed at how much food he could consume. Some of them praised him for promoting Tamale, while others joked that he was going to burst like a balloon one day.

SDK sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Mr D wrote:

I swear say in this man's heart he no wan go Accra again

Ali Sheff reacted:

When SDK nods his head p3 that’s confirmation.. the food has reach equilibrium

mashbabe222 wrote:

Eeii u really enjoyed Tamale papa

Man carries asanka to Faila's restaurant

In another story, a man travelled from Accra to Tamale with an earthenware bowl to eat jollof at Failatu's cook-a-thon.

The man took a plane from the capital city to the Northern Region, and upon his arrival, he was served food in the earthenware bowl he took along.

His journey sparked hilarious reactions on social media as netizens teased him for travelling such a long distance for free food.

