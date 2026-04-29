Popular Ghanaian media personality Delay faced backlash after her interview with Richard Nii Armah Quaye, with critics accusing her of being overly deferential to the businessman

The interview came after an Accra High Court awarded Joana Quaye GH₵300,000, a one-third share of their Dansoman home, and GH₵5,000 monthly for their three children

Delay clapped back at claims she was paid by RNAQ, insisting the show had sponsors, but Richard Nii Armah Quaye was not among them

Popular Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, also known as Delay, has finally replied to claims that Richard Nii Armah Quaye paid her to interview him.

Delay Responds to Claims Richard Nii Armah Quaye Paid for His Appearance on The Delay Show

Source: Twitter

On Saturday, April 25, Richard Nii Armah Quaye appeared on the latest episode of The Delay Show to address the ongoing situation surrounding his divorce from his ex-wife, Joana.

The Accra High Court awarded Joana Quaye a lump sum of GH₵300,000, a one-third share of their Dansoman home, GH₵5,000 monthly for their three children, and other benefits, in a ruling finalising the couple’s divorce.

The decision sparked outrage on social media, particularly over reports that Joana Quaye played a crucial role in the establishment of Quick Credit, with some reports even alleging she gave her husband capital to establish the business.

During his appearance on the Delay Show, the businessman dismissed those narratives, insisting that he was already rich when they got married.

“If I had never had money, I couldn't have married her because we had a luxurious wedding. I had money before I got married to her, so I spent a lot of money marrying her. Before I married her, I had bought a car, a VW Passat. I had a car before I got married, and that was what we used for our wedding," he said.

Below is the YouTube video of Delay and RNAQ.

Delay’s RNAQ interview faces scrutiny

In the aftermath of the show, Delay faced backlash over her conduct and performance during the interview.

Many Ghanaians online said her usual confrontational style was missing, and she was overly deferential to the businessman and did not push back sufficiently on his claims as she had done to many other guests.

She also faced allegations of being paid by Richard Nii Armah Quaye for a damage control exercise.

After a fan confronted her on Twitter with the claim that her interview was bought, Delay clapped back, insisting it was paid for but not by RNAQ.

She listed off all her sponsors to make clear they paid for the show and not Richard Nii Armah Quaye.

The Facebook post showing Delay’s clap back is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh