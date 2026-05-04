Ghanaian pastor Prophet Clement Testimony has caused a stir with a powerful prophecy about the month of May

The renowned clergyman claimed he was praying about the month, and God told him it's going to be full of good news

Prophet Clement Testimony's May prophecy has sparked jubilation on social media, with many Ghanaians reacting

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Prophet Clement Testimony has shared a prophecy about May, causing jubilation online.

Prophet Clement Testimony sparks jubilation after releasing a prophecy about the month of May. Image credit: Prophet Clement Testimony

Source: Facebook

Speaking to his congregants in a video shared on Monday, May 5, 2026, Prophet Clement Testimony claimed the current month is full of good news.

According to him, he saw an angel spreading something like dust in the air with good news written in it, and the insight he had was that the month of May is full of positivity.

“I was praying to God about the month of May, and I saw an angel spreading a wind into the month. God told me the angel has been sent for May. The wind I saw was like dust but quite harmless, and inside the wind was the inscription good news,” he said.

“The Lord told me he is about to release angels that would spread the realm of good news everywhere. The Holy Spirit made me know that about 70% of the good things in the year 2026 are in May,” he added.

Prophet Clement Testimony's prophecy about Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Prophecy Clement Testimony shared a prophecy about the Nigerian presidential candidate Peter Obi.

In the video, Prophet Clement Testimony explained that he wanted the former Labour Party presidential aspirant to pay him a visit in Ghana so he could deliver a message to him.

According to him, Peter Obi becoming president is possible, but something spiritual needs to be done.

He claimed there were three things Peter Obi had to do, one of which was for him to visit Ghana’s President, John Mahama, at the Jubilee House.

Prophet Clement referenced an earlier prophecy he gave about Peter Obi in the last election and urged the politician to act.

“With respect, come and meet me. Four years ago, we were not able to meet. The prophecy came to pass. This year, with all humility, come and see me. After we meet, you will become the next president of Nigeria. Amen.”

The TikTok video of Prophet Clement Testimony sharing the prophecy about Peter Obi is below:

Reactions to Prophet Clement Testimony's May prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Prophet Clement Testimony shared the prophecy about May.

Dannis Wilson wrote:

“I believe in this man of God. It will surely come to pass as prophecies. I will get my good news in Jesus name.”

Tyson wrote:

“Amen. I claim and affirm God's upliftment and good news over my life. May Your grace and favour carry me through May.”

Yawson Joana wrote:

“I receive my own share of this prophecy. You are a true man of God.”

The Instagram video of Apostle Francis Amoako Attah sharing the prophecy about April is below:

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah stirs debate after sharing a prophecy about the upcoming month of April 2026. Image credit: Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Source: TikTok

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah shares prophecy about April

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Francis Amoako Attah stirred debate after sharing a prophecy about the upcoming month of April 2026.

The Parliament Chapel International church founder issued a dire warning about a series of upcoming bad global events.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah's latest prophecy came after he predicted the outcome of the war in Iran.

Source: YEN.com.gh