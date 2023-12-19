Ghana has seen some new music stars in the year 2023, with them making a name thanks to their viral songs

Ghana's music scene has witnessed an influx of fresh talent in 2023, with several artistes breaking into the mainstream and capturing the hearts of music lovers across the nation.

Among the standout stars are Olive The Boy, Banzy Baero, Jahde Stone, 2 PM, and Xlimkid, each making their mark with viral hits that have become anthems for Ghanaians.

Olive The Boy

Olive The Boy's fame skyrocketed with his track Good Sin. The song became a major hit, resonating with audiences across the country. The artiste's unique style and catchy beats have firmly established him as one of the rising stars to watch in the Ghanaian music scene.

Banzy Banero

Banzy Banero carved his niche in the industry with the release of Hosana. The song not only showed his musical prowess but also earned him a lot of recognition.

Jahde Stone

Jahde Stone, an artiste who gained popularity through his covers of popular songs, has become a sensation in his own right. Ghanaians have fallen in love with his lyrical prowess, appreciating his unique take on well-known tracks. Stone's rise demonstrates the power of reinterpretation in the ever-evolving world of music.

2 PM

2 PM entered the spotlight through a TikTok bars challenge, showing impressive rhyme schemes that impressed Ghanaians. However, tragedy struck towards the end of the year when 2 PM lost his life in a motor accident. Despite the sombre conclusion to his journey, 2 PM's impact on the music scene remains, with fans remembering him for his talent and prowess.

Xlimkid

Xlimkid made waves after featuring on O'Kenneth's EP Pain In Glory, particularly with the hit song Lonely Road. The song got attention beyond Ghana, catching the ears of international artistes like Lil Durk and footballer Ziyech, who shared it on social media. Xlimkid's collaboration with O'Kenneth has not only elevated his career but has also put Ghanaian music on the global map.

In 2023, these emerging artists have entertained and left an indelible mark on Ghana's musical landscape.

O'Kenneth speaks on Lonely Road success

In another story, O’Kenneth, in an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, opened up about his hit song Lonely Road, which has received recognition from international stars.

Footballer Hakim Ziyech and US rapper Lil Durk both shared the song on their social media pages, and according to O’Kenneth, it was a great feeling.

The musician attributed his success to the hard work that he had put into his craft and expressed happiness at his achievement.

