Ras Nene, in a video, showered praises on Lil Win for performing with his proteges 39/40 and Kyekyeku on stage

The actor called his colleague humble and said he was excited when he saw the kind of love he showed them

Ras Nene and Lil Win previously reportedly had a rift between them, but it seems the two camps have put their issues behind them

Ghanaian actor and comedian Ras Nene, also known as Dr Likee, has expressed his admiration for his colleague Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, for sharing the stage with his skit-making proteges 39/40 and Kyekyeku at a recent event.

Ras Nene and Lil Win Photo Source: ras_nene, officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

The event, dubbed Kumawood All-Star Hangout, was organized by musician and actor Frank Naro at the SG Mall in Kumasi on January 8, 2024. The event brought together some of the top names in the Kumawood industry, including Lil Win, Akrobeto, Kwaku Manu, and others.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Ras Nene was seen showering praises on Lil Win for performing with his skit-making cronies, who are part of his skit-acting crew. Ras Nene said he was impressed by Lil Win’s humility and the love he showed to the young talents.

Ras Nene and Lil Win were reported to have issues with one another in the past, but from the looks of things, the pair have put their issues behind them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Fans praise Ras Nene

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

nyarkogiftt2472 said:

Dr likee Jehovah will bless you and your team members

ericoppong5477 commented:

Much love to Ras Nene. He is really a nice person

dollarboi-xf1by reacted

Aka Ebenezer, if u add Lilwin to your team it will be very good

Ras Nene prays for Kyekyeku

In another story, Ras Nene, in a heartwarming video, prayed for his protege, Kyekyeku, after he won Best Comedian at the YEN Entertainment Awards.

The actor showered blessings on Kykyeku, who's like a son to him, and prayed that he would outdo him and achieve greater things.

The beautiful moment took place on the set of Kyekyeku's upcoming movie 1954, which is set to be released on March 6, 2024.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh