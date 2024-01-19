The entire nation was stunned by the passing of Things We Do For Love actor Vincent McCauley yesterday, January 18, 2024

Adjetey Anang in a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram page eulogised the life of the late Vincent McCauley

Vincent McCauley was better known for his role (Max) in the hit television show, Things We Do For Love

The whole of Ghana came to a standstill when news broke that actor Vincent McCauley had died.

The actor who played Max in the hit television show, Things We Do for Love was the favourite of many.

Celebrated actor Adjetey Anang conveyed a touching tribute to his friend in a heartfelt eulogy.

Adjetey Annan and other celebrities moan the dead of actor Vincent McCauley. Photo Credit: @adjeteyanang

Adjetey Anang's Eulogy

Adjetey Anang in an Instagram post shared a befitting tribute for Vincent. In the tribute, he mentioned how loving a human being Vincent was and how the world would miss him.

The tight hugs, the smile, the bulging eyes, and the new words. We have barely recovered from losing Marlene ('Lois': your cousin in the series) and another member of the #thingswedoforlove family #vincentmacauley bids farewell?. Not what we imagined beginning a new year. What deep pain! Rivals on set "Pusher & Max" since 1999 but cool guys off set. Thank you for being a part of the family and paying your dues very well. Rest in perfect peace brother. Our deepest condolences to the family.

View Adjetey Anang's eulogy below:

Other Celebrities react to the tragic news

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from celebrities as the mourn the loss of their colleague

@leiladjansi said:

Stop!! Stop!!! I literally sent him a message on Monday cos I haven’t seen him on social in a while. I asked @ludwigkalms and he mentioned he was ill. They planned visiting over the weekend!! Lord Jesus

@elikemkumordzie said:

This is heart breaking. Very genuine guy from the Jump hey . LIFE, the only thing guaranteed is Death.

@mawuli_gavor said:

Jesus Vincent may your soul Rest In Peace. You were a light to everyone around you.

@vicamichaels said:

I am yet to come to terms with this news. No no no

