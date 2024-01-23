Kwadwo Sheldon has reacted to the news about Afronita leaving DWP Academy,

The social media curator believes both brands will be fine after the split

Afronita, who has been with Dance With A Purpose Academy (DWP Academy) since 2018, leaves the group to pursue her dreams

DWP Academy has, over the years, become a powerhouse in the creative industry and changed the narrative surrounding dance.

Ghanaian content creator Kwadwo Sheldon has said that the recent split between Afronita and DWP Academy is good for both parties.

The social media star made the comments in a video published on his YouTube channel on Monday, January 22, 2024.

After rumours spread that Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, popularly known as Afronita, had left DWP Academy, the dance group officially confirmed the rumour by issuing a statement addressing the matter.

The statement said that Afronita left the academy, which she has been a part of for six years, to pursue her personal dreams and aspirations.

Kwadwo Sheldon reacts to Afronita leaving DWP Photo Credit: @afronitaaa @kwadwosheldon

Source: Instagram

Kwadwo Sheldon reacts to the news

In a reaction, Kwadwo Sheldon said he reached out to Quables, the academy's manager, to find out if there were issues surrounding the dancer's unexpected exit.

According to the content creator, there were no issues, and the exit was amicable. Sheldon also rejected suggestions by some fans that Afronita and DWP would struggle due to their separation. In his view, both parties would be fine.

Afronita is one of the finest talents we have in this nation. I would love to see her grow and not fumble bags. I hope she has people around her who can guide and help her sustain her brand cos she transcends dance. I believe she has outgrown DWP and wants to build a different path which is normal. Both DWP and Afronita will be fine, he said.

Watch video below:

Netizens react to Kwadwo Sheldon

Many people took to the comments section of Kwadwo Sheldon's video to share their thoughts on the Afronita-DWP issue:

@vincenttatz3349 said:

DWP is an academy, people will graduate and new ones will join

@MastaB79 said:

Well said Sheldon, nobody is bigger than an organization & soldier go, soldier come, barracks remain.

@boylolxes6730 said:

Well I’m not surprised seeing Afronita leaving that group. I actually saw that coming. TBH I think she made the right decision for her self and her brand as well.

@tolulopemathew4944 said:

You have spoken so well. I hope people understand this and stop attaching emotions to the news.. Both parties will do great moving forward.

Afronita overjoyed as her birthday wishes are granted

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Afronita's explosive day as she turned 20 on November 30, 2023.

The DWP dancer who shared her birthday list couldn't hide her joy as she was gifted a new Macbook, a fully sponsored trip, and cash prizes, among other gifts from her colleagues and fans.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh