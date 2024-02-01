Ghanaian comedian Funny Face shared a photo of him reuniting with retired Togolese footballer Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor

This comes after the two best friends fell out at a time when Funny Face was battling a mental health crisis

The post touched many hearts as they advised Funny Face not to ruin the beautiful friendship again

After several years, Ghanaian comedian Funny Face and retired Togolese striker Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor have rekindled their friendship.

Funny Face and Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor in photos. Image Credit: @funnyface and @e_adebayor

Funny Face and Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor reunite

Funny Face and his former bestie, Emmanuel Adebayor, have officially reunited and rekindled their friendship after several years of strained friendship.

The two best friends fell out when Funny Face made a video lashing out at the retired Togolese footballer in the wake of his mental health crises.

In light of the insulting video, Adebayor decided to put an end to their friendship after calls on Funny Face to apologise fell on deaf ears.

However, after several months of therapy and regaining his mental health back, Funny Face rendered a heartfelt apology to Adebayor, who wholeheartedly forgave him.

To show that they were still on good terms, the Ghanaian comedian shared a picture of him seated beside the retired footballer. Analysing the photo, it could be that they were on a video call or were recording a video.

Captioning the post, Funny Face wrote:

“ GYE NYAME “ @E_Adebayor !!!

Below is the photo of Funny Face and Adebayor reuniting after several years.

Ghanaians reacted to the photo of Funny Face and Emmanuel Adebayor reuniting

Many people who commented on the picture acknowledged Adebayor's kind heart and advised Funny Face not to throw away this second chance that has been granted to him to rekindle their friendship.

Below are thoughts from his fans:

@Nkosoohene said:

I’m beginning to believe your heaven-sent angel has a different heart. Cos how he shows up for u even after messing up is amazing. We all support u. But just do as this last favour and don’t mess up.

@Kwadjo_abokyi said:

When u r given another chance, don't f**k it up. Ade gave u all the luxury toys but refused to let him teach u how to keep up with those gifts. 95% of responsibility lies in ur hands. The rest r misfortunes we can not predict. We pray 4 u to bounce back bro.

@BAIDENGH said:

Learn to live a life within your own means. That's your major challenge bro. Just forget about what has happened in the past, the success and wealth you enjoyed. Complete your children’s park and make that your stable source of income. Brotherly advice.

@gminnusah said:

This man has a different heart. People don't normally get this number of chances in life. It is very rare. You have to really get serious and stop taking life like a joke. The fact that you are a comedian doesn't mean life is a comedy.

Source: YEN.com.gh