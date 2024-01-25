Black Sherif, Osebo, Erkuah Official, Gyakie and others emerged as the winners at the second edition of the YEN Entertainment Awards.

YEN.com.gh, organisers of the awards, recently presented the respective winners with their awards

Many of the winners thanked their fans for their support while sharing details of the exciting projects they had planned for the year

YEN.com.gh's YEN Entertainment Awards came to a close on December 28, 2023, with the announcement of winners of the various categories.

Winners, including Black Sherif, Gyakie, Ras Nene (Dr Likee), and Kwadwo Sheldon, have received their plaques following the announcement.

See below for the full list of winners at the YEN Entertainment Awards:

Female Artiste Of The Year - Gyakie

Male Artiste Of The Year - Black Sherif

Most Stylish Female Celeb - Nana Ama McBrown

Most Stylish Male Celeb - Osebo

Actress Of The Year - Nadia Buari

Actor Of The Year - Ras Nene (Dr Likee)

Celebrity Changemaker - Nana Ama McBrown

Comedian Of The Year - Kyekyeku

Social Media Star (YouTube) - Kwadwo Sheldon

Social Media Star (TikTok) - Erkuah Official

Social Media Star (Twitter) - Ameyaw Debrah

Dancer Of The Year - Endurance Grand

In chats with YEN.com.gh, the winners shared their excitement about their triumphs and praised the organisers and their fans.

Nadia Buari - Actress Of The Year:

Nadia got the Actress Of The Year award ahead of Lydia Forson, Yvonne Nelson, Naa Ashorkor, and Adoma.

Nadia received her plaque in January through her brother Jameel Buari.

Ras Nene (Dr Likee) - Actor Of The Year:

Dr Likee came ahead of Lil Win, Adjetey Anang, and Bill Asamoah to win the Best Actor Of The Year.

He received his plaque with the help of his longtime friend and associate, Shiifo.

Receiving the plaque, Shiifo indicated that the award was a testament to the good work they were doing as actors.

Adding a few words, Dr Likee thanked YEN.com.gh for instituting the awards and his fans for voting for him.

"YEN.com.gh is not a small platform, so it is a big deal when they recognise your work. And for the fans, we can only thank them and also urge them to follow YEN," he said.

Gyakie - Female Artiste Of The Year:

Gyakie beat stiff competition from Piesie Esther, Wendy Shay, Sefa, and Joyce Blessing, to be voted as Female Artiste Of The Year.

Black Sherif - Male Artiste Of The Year:

Black Sherif came tops in the Male Artiste Of The Year category ahead of King Promise, Sarkodie, and Shatta Wale.

The presentation of Blacko's plaque coincided with his 22nd birthday celebration. He received the plaque as one of the gifts at his birthday party and was excited about it.

Osebo The Zaraman - Most Stylish Male Celebrity Of The Year:

Osebo topped James Gardiner, Nana Safo (Saville Row), Godwin Asediba, and Wesley Kesse to win the Most Stylish Male Celebrity Of The Year accolade.

Osebo's award was presented to him at his 24/7 Zara Boutique, and it was all fun and excitement. His hypeman, Kwame Preko, showered accolades on him after Osebo had thanked YEN.com.gh for the award, which he described as beautiful.

Nana Ama McBrown - Most Stylish Female Celebrity Of The Year:

Nana Ama McBrown won the Most Stylish Female Celebrity Of The Year category at the maiden YEN Entertainment Awards.

Despite keen competition from Serwaa Amihere, Jackie Appiah, Anita Akuffo, and Berla Mundi, the actress and TV personality has retained the title.

Nana Ama McBrown - Celebrity Changemaker Of The Year:

It was a double win for Nana Ama McBrown as she added the Celebrity Changemaker Of The Year award to her honours.

She won against Rev Elvis Agyemang, John Dumelo, Fella Makafui, Nana Tea, and Kobby Kyei were the other nominees.

By this win, voters have essentially adjudged McBrown to be the most philanthropic Ghanaian celebrity of the year.

Ameyaw Debrah - X (Twitter) Star Of The Year:

Renowned blogger and media personality Ameyaw Kissi Debrah emerged with the Social Media Star (X - Twitter) Of The Year award, pipping Kalyjay, Mempeasem President, and Sika Official.

Receiving the award, Ameyaw was grateful to the organisers and the fans who voted for him.

Kwadwo Sheldon - YouTube Star Of The Year:

For the second time running, Kwadwo Sheldon picked the Social Media Star (YouTube) Of The Year award. He triumphed over Wode Maya, Zionfelix, Code Micky, and DJ Nyame (SVTV).

An excited Sheldon, who received the award in his studios, described himself as the GOAT while thanking fans for the vote.

Erkuah Official - TikTok Star Of The Year:

Erkuah Official won the Social Media Star Of The Year (TikTok), beating Afronita, Father Ankrah, and Gilbby. She won the same category in the previous edition of the YEN Entertainment Awards.

The win excited Erkuah Official, who showed her appreciation by thanking her fans for the support.

“Even in my absence, you guys still voted for me. I love you guys," she said.

Kyekyeku - Best Comedian Of The Year:

Comic actor and skit maker Kyekyeku, a protege of Kumawood star Dr Likee, picked the category, Comedian Of The Year category.

Following in the footsteps of Likee, who won the award last year, Kyekyeku pipped Seniorman Layla, Comedian Waris, and OB Amponsah.

His award was received on his behalf by Beast Of No Nation star Strika, who now works with Dr Likee and his crew.

Endurance Grand - Best Dancer of the Year:

Endurance Grand won the Dance Of The Year award. Happy Town (Makola Women), Afronita, and Dancegodloyd were her contenders.

Endurance Grand was pleased by the honour done to her by her fans and admirers, and she said:

“To every single person that voted for me, God bless you.”

What is YEN Entertainment Awards?

The YEN Entertainment Awards scheme rewards hardworking Ghanaian entertainers who have made a mark in their fields.

The award scheme recognizes persons of interest who have touched the lives of others through philanthropy, education or innovation.

Launched on December 2, 2022, this was the second edition which saw nominees being awarded for their works in 2023.

