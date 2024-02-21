Fameye in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM opened up about the VGMA and why he felt it should command more respect

The conversation centered around a previous comment he made about regretting not putting VGMA ahead of the Grammys and other big awards

He mentioned that the VGMA was very close to his heart as he grew up watching it and was one of the factors that fueled his pasion to pursue music

Fameye, one of the most popular and talented musicians in Ghana, has revealed his deep admiration for the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) and why he thinks it deserves more respect from the public.

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Fameye discussed his musical journey and his views on the Ghanaian music industry. He said that he grew up watching the VGMA and was inspired by the achievements of the artists who won the prestigious awards.

Fameye also addressed a previous comment he made on social media, where he expressed regret for not putting the VGMA ahead of the Grammys and other international awards. He explained that he wanted to emphasize the importance of valuing and supporting our own.

Growing up I loved music a lot. I remember how well Ghana Music Awards apealed to me. Seeing the artistes perform and receive the prestigious award resonated with me a lot. I enjoyed it and saw so much value in the award scheme. It's part of the key factors that drove me to do music. Along the way I was swayed by the allure of award schemes like BET and Grammys because we Africans sometimes value Western trends over ours, he said.

Fameye urged his fellow musicians and fans to appreciate the VGMA and the Ghanaian music industry as a whole.

Fameye drops new song

In another story, Fameye recently released his latest song 'Only You' and the tune has made a lot of waves on social media because of the deep lyrics.

The song tells a story of how Fameye relies on God in his daily endeavours and the importance of having the backing of a divine being.

Fameye dropped a short clip singing the song on his social media pages, and his fans were in awe of his talent.

