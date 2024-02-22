Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, during an interview on Kingdom FM, alleged that actress Nana Ama McBrown urinated on herself in court

This comes after politician Chairman Wontumi sued the actress and four others for defamation

Many people lashed out at the lawyer for his appalling statements in the video

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw alleged that actress and former host of United Showbiz Nana Ama McBrown urinated on herself in court when politician Chairman Wontumi sued her and four others.

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw made severe allegations against McBrown

During an interview on Accra-based radio station Kingdom 107.7 FM, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw alleged that Nana Ama McBrown peed on herself in court.

This comes at the back of Chairman Wontumi suing Nana Ama McBrown, General Manager for Despite Media Group Fadda Dickson, and pundits on United Showbiz at the time, Afia Schwarzenegger, Kwame A Plus, and Mr Logic, for defamation.

After Lawyer Ampaw made those allegations, the show's host on Kingdom FM shut him down and told him not to utter those words.

The astute lawyer bragged about winning the case and got them to pay for allegedly defaming Chairman Wontumi.

Standing by his words, Chairman Wontumi's lawyer stated that he had evidence to bolster his statement concerning Mrs McBrown Mensah.

Below is a video of Lawyer Maurice Ampaw talking about Nana Ama McBrown's behaviour in court after being sued by Chairman Wontumi.

Reactions to Lawyer Maurice Ampaw's statements

Below are the thoughts from Ghanaians on the statements Lawyer Ampaw made in the Kingdom FM interview:

oyooskitchen said:

Why do people entertain this loud mouth? I can't stand his voice. I pity his wife because judging from his public utterances I can only imagine what goes on behind the scenes smh

mrfox5596 said:

She can sue him for defamation, whether she peed or not

freshbryte1 said:

Wei mo nyinaa y3 lawyers apuuuuuu kurasini lawyer

adwoaamponsahyeboah said:

This lawyer is fool paa ! How can you talk like this on radio,where did you attend your law school? You should be ban from been a lawyer in Ghana

scorpion_5366 said:

They hate Nana Ama Mcbrown because she refused to Marry them and she proceeded all the way to Volta Region to Marry her handsome husband MAXWELL :: Well , they can continue bleeding :: They can donate their tears into this Bucket

