West Ham United, in a short TikTok clip, played legendary Ghanaian musician Castro's Bone Shaker hit in the background

Many Ghanaians were surprised the English football club had used such a legendary Ghanaian song for the video

The London-based football club have been using a lot of Ghanaian songs for their clips since Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus joined from Ajax

English football club West Ham United featured the legendary Ghanaian musician Castro’s hit song Bone Shaker in one of its TikTok clips. This took many by surprise, especially fans from Ghana who hold Castro’s music close to their hearts.

The London-based football club has been embracing Ghanaian tunes for their social media clips, a trend that seems to have gained momentum since the signing of Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus from Ajax.

West Ham’s decision to incorporate Ghanaian music into its content has been met with enthusiasm and pride from the Ghanaian community. With Mohammed Kudus’ arrival, the club has found a new connection with Ghanaian culture, which they are now celebrating through music.

Kudus has quickly become a fan favourite at West Ham, not only for his skills on the pitch but also for his influence off it. His presence at the club has been a catalyst for projecting Ghana, bringing a piece of his country to the English Premier League. The footballer's goal celebration has even become iconic since joining the club.

West Ham United win Ghanaian hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Witty Wayne commented:

On this note, I resign from Manchester United join Westham United thank you ❤️

Austen_Jnr reacted:

Are you not sure that Kudus is the one who has been handling this West Ham account, I mean as his part time job?

deladreams said:

Or make I leave arsenal then join west ham??

West Ham fan praises Kudus

In another story, a video of a West Ham fan reacting to Kudus' performance against Wolves went viral on social media.

In the video, he praised Kudus for scoring two goals against Wolves and also for his overall performance in the game.

Netizens who saw the video praised the kid, whereas others urged him to visit Ghana.

