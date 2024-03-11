Mohammed Kudus helped West Ham United secure a point against Burnley by creating a huge chance in stoppage time

The Ghanaian midfielder shrugged off multiple opponents and delivered a cross into the box, which was volleyed into the net by Danny Ings

The match ended as a two-all draw, and West Ham shared a clip of the impressive goal on their TikTok page, exciting many Ghanaians

West Ham United managed to secure a crucial point against Burnley, thanks to a last-minute goal produced by Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

Mohammed Kudus playing for West Ham United. Photo Source: westham

Source: TikTok

In the dying minutes of the game, the Hammers found themselves trailing by a goal. However, Kudus, who had been a constant thorn in Burnley’s side throughout the match, had other plans. Shrugging off multiple opponents with his close-control footwork, Kudus made a run down the flank.

The talented midfielder delivered a slightly deflected cross into the box. The ball landed perfectly for Danny Ings, who volleyed it into the back of the net.

The final scoreline was 2-2, and although West Ham did not win, the point gained could prove vital in their campaign. West Ham are currently seventh on the Premier League table.

Kudus gets praised

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Richard Oteng said:

kudus is always. fighting for West Ham.

Shellyann commented:

Dope goal with an incredible assist from Mo

cjkcent_ reacted:

What an assist the transition and everything bro

Amely commented:

Fantastic comeback, stunning resilience!

〽️R ☟ADDÿ said:

No one is talking about kudus strength n pass

blogger Assanful said:

Kudus masterclass pass West Ham Kevin de Bruyne

Richard Oteng wrote:

kudus is always. fighting for West Ham.

exkhalinfame6 said:

Kudus is the best player in West ham now

Inaki brothers' school

In another sports story, a video of a school adopted by Spanish players of Ghanaian descent, Inaki and Nico Williams, popped up online.

In a video, the students were seen wearing recently donated jerseys from the brothers' club, Athletic Bilbao.

Scores of fans thronged social media to hail the Wiliams brothers for their latest development project in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh