West Ham United: Mohammed Kudus Creates Huge Chance In Stoppage Time As Danny Ings Scores Equaliser
- Mohammed Kudus helped West Ham United secure a point against Burnley by creating a huge chance in stoppage time
- The Ghanaian midfielder shrugged off multiple opponents and delivered a cross into the box, which was volleyed into the net by Danny Ings
- The match ended as a two-all draw, and West Ham shared a clip of the impressive goal on their TikTok page, exciting many Ghanaians
West Ham United managed to secure a crucial point against Burnley, thanks to a last-minute goal produced by Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus.
In the dying minutes of the game, the Hammers found themselves trailing by a goal. However, Kudus, who had been a constant thorn in Burnley’s side throughout the match, had other plans. Shrugging off multiple opponents with his close-control footwork, Kudus made a run down the flank.
The talented midfielder delivered a slightly deflected cross into the box. The ball landed perfectly for Danny Ings, who volleyed it into the back of the net.
The final scoreline was 2-2, and although West Ham did not win, the point gained could prove vital in their campaign. West Ham are currently seventh on the Premier League table.
Kudus gets praised
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
Richard Oteng said:
kudus is always. fighting for West Ham.
Shellyann commented:
Dope goal with an incredible assist from Mo
cjkcent_ reacted:
What an assist the transition and everything bro
Amely commented:
Fantastic comeback, stunning resilience!
〽️R ☟ADDÿ said:
No one is talking about kudus strength n pass
blogger Assanful said:
Kudus masterclass pass West Ham Kevin de Bruyne
exkhalinfame6 said:
Kudus is the best player in West ham now
