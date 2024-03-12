Kyekyeku, in a video, rapped Sarkodie's iconic song Lies word for word, leaving many people impressed with how well he knew the lyrics

As the actor rapped, many people noticed that he could barely keep his eyes opened

Kyekyeku seemed to be in an unusually happy mood as he rattled the rapper's verse with speed and precision

Popular Ghanaian actor Kyekyeku showed how good he was at rapping. In a video, he rapped Sarkodie’s iconic song Lies word-for-word, leaving fans in awe of his lyrical prowess.

The song Lies, which features Lil Shaker, also features Sarkodie’s fast, tongue-twisting style of rap. The style is very difficult to master, even for seasoned rappers. However, Kyekyeku seemed to do it effortlessly, rattling the rapper’s verse with speed and precision, which amazed the onlookers.

The video showed Kyekyeku in very high spirits as he did the performance. His delivery of the rapid verse was accurate and had a lot of energy in it. The actor could barely open his eyes as he rapped.

Fans were quick to express their admiration for Kyekyeku’s performance. Many netizens commented on how well he knew the lyrics and his impressive delivery. Some folks asked if Kykeyeku did music in the past before acting.

Kykekyeku warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

