Media personality Aba Dope flaunted her beautiful fine curves in a tight corseted floral dress to host Onua Concert party

Her dress was a mixture of lace and African print material and she styled her look by wearing a traditional head piece known as the gele

Many people talked about how stunning she looked in the videos

Media persoanlity and actress Aba Dope turned many heads online when she flaunted her well-defined curves in a tight corseted floral dress.

Aba Dope in a corseted floral dress. Image Credit: @aba_dope

Source: Instagram

Aba Dope flaunts fine curves in floral corseted dress

To host the Sunday, March 10, 2024, edition of Onua Concert Party on Onua TV, Aba Dope rocked a corseted floral dress that accentuated her fine curves.

The dress was made of floral silver lace and styled with a green African print fabric on the sleeves and across her mid-section.

The curvy actress wrapped her frontal lace wig with a green fabric known as gele.

In a set of video she shared on her Instagram page, the media personality was captured showing off her massive backside while walking to the stage to host the show.

Below is a lovely video of Aba Dope slaying in a beautiful floral corseted dress.

Reactions as Aba Dope flaunts fine curves in floral corseted dress

Many people complimented Aba Dope in the comments. They talked about how gorgeous she looked in her corseted outfit.

Below are sweet messages from her fans:

afiabrown_expensivesandra said:

Gorgeous Aba , your designer is Good

sargeantmilly1 said:

Sis you dey give us pressure ooo ❤️

agyeiwaa231 said:

U look like a dolly

kel_vin.kel said:

Me nyanko, wo ho ay3 f3w ❤

thecubanlinks_gh said:

The beat is irresistible , I can relate

akosua_pouns said:

You’re looking gorgeous ♥️♥️♥️

Another video of Aba Dope showing off her backside.

Aba Dope angers Nigerians for 'outshining' Moses Bliss' wife at their wedding

YEN.com.gh reported that TikTok influencer and media personality Aba Dope attended Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn's wedding in Accra.

She appeared in a pink corseted gown which revealed her hourglass shape and ample bosom.

Her videos at the wedding triggered a backlash from a Nigerian lady who said Aba Dope was trying to upstage the bride.

Source: YEN.com.gh