Ghanaian actor and his wife Antwiwaa Owusu Asante flew to London to watch Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus and his club West Ham United beat Brentford 4:2 at the club's stadium

Kalybos showed his social media followers how their time at the stadium went from the time they walked to the stadium, the reactions of the fans from the West Ham United stands, among others

In the caption, he thanked his wife, Mrs Owusu Asante, for being of great company to him to watch the game

Ghanaian actor and comedian Kalybos and his wife Antwiwaa Owusu Asante flew to the UK and, while there, decided to watch Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus's club West Ham United play against Brentford.

Mohammed Kudus, Kalybos and his wife at the West Ham United stadium. Image Credit: @westham and @kalybos1

Source: Instagram

Kalybos watched Mohammed Kudus play in London

Kalybos shared a video of how he and his wife spent the night watching Mohammed Kudus's club beat Brentford 4:2 in a game on the night of February 26, 2024, at the West Ham United stadium.

Kalybos showed that he is a true Kudus fan by wearing a scarf that had the footballer's face and name printed on it.

In the caption of the video, the actor talked about how he and his wife witnessed Kudus and his club earning three points from their win in the match.

About Yesterday night at London Stadium ️ to watch @kudus_mohammed play for @westham with full 3 point WIN.

The Ghanaian comedian also thanked his wife, Mrs Owusu Asante, for serving as company to him and for making the night great. HE wrote:

Thanks to my Mrs Owusu Asante. The night was awesome

Below is a video of Kalybos and his wife Antwiwaa at the West Ham United stadium to watch Mohammed Kudus and his club West Ham beat Brentford in London.

