Stonebwoy's Children Join Him On Stage During Performance, Mesmerise Fans With Their Dance Moves
- Stonebwoy headlined the recently held Indomie Festival at the Efua Sutherland Park in Accra
- His performance was interrupted by his two kids, who joined him on stage
- A video of Jidula and Janam dancing caught the attention of many fans, who shared their admiration for the kids
On April 1, scores of young Ghanaians converged at the Indomie Festival at the Efua Sutherland Park in Accra.
The event promised fans an immersive experience carried out by a star-studded artiste line-up with Stonebwoy at the helm.
Stonebwoy's kids jumping on stage unawares to jam the crowd with their father will be an indelible moment etched in the memories of many fans at the festival.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Stonebwoy jams with his children
Stonebwoy's talented children, Catherine Jidula Satekla and L Janam Joachim Satekla jumped on stage while Stonebwoy performed his Amapiano hit track Apotheke off the 5th Dimension album released last year.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, his daughter attempted the viral dance moves originated by Incredible Zigi when the song dropped.
Stonebwoy was stunned as his daughter performed the dance moves like a pro. The already-hyped crowd couldn't control their emotions as CJ, as she is affectionately called, busted her moves.
Fans react to Stonebwoy's kids' dance moves
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Stonebwoy's fans as they shared their views about his latest performance with his children.
Trillionaire_ii said:
This kiddies dance thing go trend pass somebody ein album… i come in peace ✌
girllikeabena.a wrote:
I’m even shocked than stonebwoy himself Ei
YBB noted:
Stonebwoy is even shocked
Evergreen commented:
Stonebwoy is still recovering from this shock
dirty riches ❤️ shared:
I saw the moment stonebwoy was performing and the kids where the dancing at the back I just felt like marrying a musician
Akua mother of nations added:
This gal dance like her mom and the boy is dancing like his dad. wow they did well tho
Stonebwoy's kids perform for him on his birthday
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy's children, Jidula and Janam, had given their father a special treat as he celebrated his 36th birthday.
In a video published online, his daughter played the piano while singing a song alongside her brother and dedicated the song to their loving father.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh