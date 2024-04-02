Stonebwoy headlined the recently held Indomie Festival at the Efua Sutherland Park in Accra

His performance was interrupted by his two kids, who joined him on stage

A video of Jidula and Janam dancing caught the attention of many fans, who shared their admiration for the kids

On April 1, scores of young Ghanaians converged at the Indomie Festival at the Efua Sutherland Park in Accra.

The event promised fans an immersive experience carried out by a star-studded artiste line-up with Stonebwoy at the helm.

Stonebwoy's kids jumping on stage unawares to jam the crowd with their father will be an indelible moment etched in the memories of many fans at the festival.

Stonebwoy jams with his children

Stonebwoy's talented children, Catherine Jidula Satekla and L Janam Joachim Satekla jumped on stage while Stonebwoy performed his Amapiano hit track Apotheke off the 5th Dimension album released last year.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, his daughter attempted the viral dance moves originated by Incredible Zigi when the song dropped.

Stonebwoy was stunned as his daughter performed the dance moves like a pro. The already-hyped crowd couldn't control their emotions as CJ, as she is affectionately called, busted her moves.

Fans react to Stonebwoy's kids' dance moves

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Stonebwoy's fans as they shared their views about his latest performance with his children.

Trillionaire_ii said:

This kiddies dance thing go trend pass somebody ein album… i come in peace ✌

girllikeabena.a wrote:

I’m even shocked than stonebwoy himself Ei

YBB noted:

Stonebwoy is even shocked

Evergreen commented:

Stonebwoy is still recovering from this shock

dirty riches ❤️ shared:

I saw the moment stonebwoy was performing and the kids where the dancing at the back I just felt like marrying a musician

Akua mother of nations added:

This gal dance like her mom and the boy is dancing like his dad. wow they did well tho

Stonebwoy's kids perform for him on his birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy's children, Jidula and Janam, had given their father a special treat as he celebrated his 36th birthday.

In a video published online, his daughter played the piano while singing a song alongside her brother and dedicated the song to their loving father.

