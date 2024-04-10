Akosua Vee, the wife of Ghanaian politician A Plus, turned many heads on social media when she dropped gorgeous photos on her birthday which she celebrated on April 10, 2024

The renowned fashion stylist slayed in a red corset gown, glowing makeup and feather-shaped earrings

Many people wished her well as she turned a year older

Renowned Ghanaian fashion stylist Akosua Vee turned a year older on April 10, 2024, and social media has been buzzing with her stunning pictures slaying in a red corseted gown.

Akosua Vee and her husband A Plus in photos. Image Credit: @aakosua_vee

Akosua Vee's birthday photos

Akosua Vee rocked a red corset gown that accentuated her well-defined curves. The sleeved of the dress made the dress stand out as they were a large sequence of flower puffs.

The silver-like thread patterns throughout the bottom part of the dress and the sleeves added a nice touch to her look.

The wife of Ghanaian politician A Plus wore a flawless makeup look that made her glow. She styled her look by wearing a feather-shaped pair of earrings.

Akosua Vee beamed with smiles that made the photos look even more beautiful.

Below are birthday photos of Akosua Vee as she celebrated her birthday.

Ghanaians celebrate Akosua Vee

Braodcaster Abeiku Santana, gospel musician Empress Gifty and many of Akosua Vee's fans on social media took to the comment section of the post to celebrate her.

Others also could hude away from the fact that she looked gorgeous in the photos such that they showered her with compliments.

Below are the birthday wishes:

abeikusantana said:

Spark ⚡️ like a diamond Happy birthday Obaapa dear sister @aakosua_vee

empress_gifty said:

Vee happy birthday sweetheart

vicamichaels said:

Happy birthday Vee. I’m proud of the woman you’ve become. May the Lord continue to bless and crown your efforts IJN ❤

iamnanaakuaa said:

Who styles the stylist, shine on Ako❤ More Grace and more Oil for Exploits, Comman style me some na wei de3 ❤️❤️❤️

akua_sakyiwaa said:

Happy birthday mummy. May God be with you in this next year of your life. May God bless you today and forever. May your journey continue to be blessed each and every day. May you look back with joy on the years of your life and with hope for those to come.

gwen_the_realtor_ said:

Happy birthday gorgeous, we love keep killing the lewks more years

akosuasarpong33 said:

Happy birthday menua God is faithful ❤️❤️❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh