Natty Borax walked through a cemetery in a viral TikTok video, moving from one grave to another as he appeared determined to locate what he believed could be Daddy Lumba’s final resting place

The musician played a self-recorded song in the background, repeatedly questioning the whereabouts of Daddy Lumba’s body, a moment that left many viewers both confused and curious about his intentions

The unusual visit quickly triggered reactions online, with social media users debating whether the act carried a deeper message or was simply an emotional and personal search that raised more questions than answers

Ghanaian musician Natty Borax stirred conversation online after posting a video that quickly went viral on TikTok.

Borax goes searching through cemetery looking for Daddy Lumba’s burial spot. Image credit: Natty Borax, Daddy Lumba

Source: TikTok

In the clip, Natty Borax was seen at a cemetery, walking slowly from one grave to another as he appeared to be searching for the burial place of Daddy Lumba.

Dressed in black with a head wrap and dark sunglasses, the musician carried a calm but intense presence as he scanned the area.

What made the moment even more striking was the audio playing in the background. Natty Borax appeared to have recorded a song specifically for the situation, repeatedly questioning the whereabouts of Daddy Lumba’s body.

At one point, he was heard asking in a tone that blended confusion and concern, “Where is Daddy Lumba’s body?”

The video showed him pausing at different graves, reading inscriptions and looking around, as if trying to confirm something for himself.

His movements were deliberate, and the atmosphere in the clip felt heavy, drawing viewers into the moment.

Natty Borax has not provided a detailed explanation about the video, leaving many to speculate about his intentions. The lack of context has only fueled conversations, with the clip continuing to circulate across platforms.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Daddy Lumba, widely regarded as one of Ghana’s greatest highlife musicians, holds a strong place in the hearts of many fans. Any content connected to his legacy often draws attention, and this situation was no different.

Netizens reacted to Natty Borax's grave search

As discussions continue online, the video remains one of the most talked-about clips, with many still trying to understand the exact message behind Natty Borax’s unusual visit to the cemetery.

Social media users quickly reacted after the video surfaced. While some found the act unusual, others interpreted it as a symbolic gesture or a deeper message that was not immediately clear.

Check some comments below:

Okyadie commented:

"Who made this song?I know Borax’s voice, and this isn’t Borax."

Song commented:

"You're very intelligent paaaaa I'm very appreciative may God Jesus Christ protect you and all your family. Thank you so much, God bless you, thanks."

Bea22 commented:

"Nice song. We love you, team legal husband."

Christianadede23 commented:

"God bless you, dear, for making this song."

Stayfocus_247 commented:

"Borax is so good! Herh, this is music.. vocal perfect 💯".

The Ga Traditional Council warns Afia Schwarzenegger after she blasted the office over Daddy Lumba's exhumation threats. Image credit: ZionFelix TV, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa

Source: Instagram

Ga Traditional Council warned Afia Schwar

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ga Traditional Council had sent a strong warning to Afia Schwarzenegger after she fired them over threats to exhume Daddy Lumba's body.

In a clap back video, the spokesperson for the community indicated that the Ghanaian actress should not publicly say things they know nothing about.

The brouhaha surrounding the Ga-Adangbe leaders popped up after claims emerged that the legend was buried in his East Legon mansion.

Source: YEN.com.gh