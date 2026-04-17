Veteran Kumawood actor Agya Koo has taken Ghanaians by surprise as he has reportedly taken his first step towards his political ambition.

Kumawood actor Agya Koo reportedly storms Accra to register his political party. Image credit: Agya Koo Gossip24tv

Source: Facebook

In a viral video that was seen by YEN.com.gh on April 12, 2026, Agya Koo announced the establishment of a new political movement, the Ghana First Party (GFP).

According to the veteran actor, the new party sought to end the duopoly of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and provide an alternative for Ghanaians.

He emphasised that the need for a third force in Ghana's political landscape to address the shortcomings of both the NDC and NPP influenced his decision to start the new movement.

Speaking on his vision for the Ghana First Party, he noted that individuals from the sixteen regions had expressed their intent to join him in establishing the new political party.

Agya Koo explained that the new party sought to prioritise the needs of ordinary Ghanaians, especially traders, while also promoting tourism and development across the country.

He said:

"The base Ghana First is a coalition from all 16 regions that is aiming to become a future political party and join the already existing big parties."

"We all know that the biggest political parties, NPP and NDC, are all Ghanaians and always dominate the political landscape. They always win power."

"That is why we have considered launching a third force to compete with the two parties and keep them alert. We are bringing a party that prioritises the needs of traders and promotes tourism and development."

The X video of Agya Koo speaking about the formation of his new party is below:

Agya Koo registers political party

In a couple of videos shared by Gossip24tv, Agya Koo, who was in his white party-branded T-shirt, is believed to have stormed Accra to officially register his political party.

The Kumawood actor was spotted with security officers and a group of people who were also in the branded attire.

In a follow-up video, the actor stormed one of Ghana's big markets, Kantamanto, for a purported campaign.

As sighted by YEN.com.gh, the traders were hailing at the NPP supporter who also waved his hands to respond to them.

The unexpected action from Agya Koo triggered massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians shared varied opinions.

The Facebook video of Agya Koo is below:

Reactions to Agya Koo's political ambition

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Agya Koo reportedly stormed Accra to register his political party.

Kweku Lord wrote:

"The jokes are getting too much, why?"

Emilia wrote:

"Even in your family, nobody will accept you to lead them, kwasiiaaa saaa nu."

Gladys wrote:

"The masses will always take actors and actresses unserious due to this. Akua Donkor reincarnation..."

Tom wrote:

"Movement for change koraaa anfa na the base."

Source: YEN.com.gh