Yaw Omane Boamah, the son of the late former Ghanaian defence minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, has scored a major academic achievement, several months after his father's tragic demise.

Omane Boamah’s Son Earns Major Honour, Set to Represent Ghana at ISEF: “His Father Will Be Proud”

Source: Facebook

According to a report from Citi FM, Yaw Omane Boamah has been selected to represent Ghana at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF).

Late Edward Omane Boamah's son, a student at the prestigious Ghana International School (GIS), was reportedly selected from over 600 students across 100+ schools, emerging as one of six national finalists alongside his colleague Qi.

The Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), an annual science fair in the US, will be held from May 9 to 15 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Yaw and Qi will be among 1,700 to 1,800 high school finalists from over 60 countries who will participate in the pre-college STEM competition.

The duo from GIS will also represent Ghana at the 67th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), with Qi ranking second overall.

The X photos of Yaw Omane Boamah celebrating his latest achievement are below:

Source: YEN.com.gh