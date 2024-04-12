Controversial actor Oboy Siki took the internet by storm when photos of his new hairstyle dropped online

While many think the unusual hairstyle was for the screens, it appears the actor is bent on keeping it

A video of Oboy Siki in a Maggi-customised outfit with his hair coloured to match has caused a stir online

Ghanaian Kumawood actor Oboy Siki has unveiled yet another shade of his unusually coloured hairstyles.

The musician launched the hairstyle on his birthday as he stormed the graveyard to celebrate with the dead.

His celebration was influenced by his fear-mongering statement predicting this death at some point this year.

Oboy Siki goes yellow

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Oboy Siki was spotted draped in a Maggi-inspired outfit. It's unclear if the actor had any relationship with the Maggi brand. Many fans couldn't help but recognise his new hairstyle, which was yellow to match the Maggi-inspired outfit.

This comes on the back of a statement he made earlier that this year, he plans to only commit sins and do no good.

Apart from his on-screen roles, he is known for his feuds with colleagues. Recently, he descended on Agya Koo, describing him with unprintable words because the legendary actor shared his regrets about associating with him.

Fans react to Oboy Siki's new hairstyle

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their views on Oboy Siki's new hairstyle.

The warg said:

this man and mona mobl3 re our problems

lindzsoda wrote:

He told you people that this year”b))ne nkoaaa”

kin solo shared:

Ghana is a hopeless n senseless country so he hv to do something to release stress...

brobbeycandyvivian quizzed

Is the president aware of this

Sammy millions added:

What’s is he collecting in this world yellow ceci

Oboy Siki weighs in on Bawumia's chances

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oboy Siki had shared his thoughts about the chances of the current Vice President Mahmoud Bawumia winning the 2024 polls in December.

Oboy Siki unveiled the reason behind his assertion and prayed that God would thwart every move by Bawumia and the NPP to 'cheat' in the election.

