Singer King Promise was humbled to have renowned business mogul Ibrahim Mahama support him at the launch of Hennessy Vsop Night Blaze

A video of them posing for pictures and having a good time has melted many hearts online

People in the comments talked about Ibrahim Mahama being humble enough to show up at the event and support King Promise

Musician King Promise was spotted hanging out with business mogul Ibrahim Mahama inside Sky Bar on the night of May 28, 2024.

King Promise and Ibrahim Mahama hang out at Sky Bar

The purpose of the hangout was for Ibrahim Mahama to support King Promise as he had become the newly signed ambassador for the alcohol beverage brand Hennessy.

Hennessy launched its product, the Vsop Night Blaze and the renowned business mogul was there to show his support to the Terminator hitmaker, have fun and catch up with friends.

A video showed King Promise welcoming Mr Mahama to the event, and later on, they were spotted taking pictures.

The founder of Engineers and Planners, a West African indigenous-owned mining company, was later spotted catching up with famous Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper.

Below is a video of Ibrahim Mahama supporting King Promise at the launch of Hennessy Vsop Night Blaze.

Reactions as King Promise hung out with Ibrahim Mahama

Many people were elated to see Ibrahim Mahama hang out with King Promise. Others also congratulated the 5 Star General for bagging an ambassadorial deal with the internationally recognised alcoholic beverage brand.

Below are the comments from fans after watching the video:

wenluvkleopatra said:

In God’s own time, He makes things beautiful! It’s how we mocked and laughed at King Promise

nana_ama_darkoa said:

ah is King Promise that short?

backman3703 said:

Y3 arrange meeting w) sky bar, wose nipa no d))so I was like ah, 3na woka kyer3 me s3 me san 3nbra wo fie you lie bad

nanaakwasib said:

Like the way you covered your drink…but phone is one of the dirtiest thing you can use to cover a drink …anyway protect ur drink anyhow u like..stay safe

andrewstetteh8219 said:

Congratulations you met the most humble man

esme.agyeiwaa said:

Ah aden King Promise 3y3 short put saaa anaa

oseiagyemangboateng said:

Ibrahim Mahama❤️

iam_ohemaa_kim said:

My gee kingpromise ❤️

umarissah2 said:

GREATNESS ❤️❤️❤️

issah_cubana said:

@ibrahim_mahama_71 is my mentor,i wish to be Rich like him someday ❤️❤️❤️

