Ghanaians React As Afronita And Abigail Make It To Britain's Got Talent Finals: "This Is A Big Win"
- Founder and chief executive officer of Afrokids Academy Afronita and Abigal didn't qualify for Britain's Got Talent semifinal stage
- The talented dancers made history after their stellar performance during the audition stage in the UK
- Some social media users have congratulated the duo for exhibiting their unique talent on the big platform
Ghanaian dancers Danita Yeboah Akosua Adomaah, popularly called Afronita, and Talented Kidz season 14 winner Abigail have made history as finalists of the British Got Talent show.
The young female stars are yet to officially share videos from their electrifying performance on Instagram.
University of Ghana student Afronita and her mentee Abigail are the first dancers to represent Ghana on the big platform, and most fans have congratulated them for taking such a bold step to advance their dancing careers.
Watch the video below;
Afronita and Abigail perform on the BGT stage
Afronita and Abigail rocked their custom-made kente top and black pants for their Britain's Got Talent auditions.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on the trending video posted by BGT on Instagram
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Godwin Doagbodzie
Nonetheless, they pushed hard enough. Well done ✅
Clere Image
We all can't win. There is always going to be one winner. They have done their best. Kudos to them.
Barbie Bigail Amankwaah
We are proud of them better luck next time
Femill Obaapa Stella
They done very very well being on the stage only is enough congratulations to my dear people
Theophilus Amankwaa
Better than Team Black Stars... No shaking, proud of you
Sharon Edison
They’re still our champions. Congratulations to them .
Felicia Bondzi
You guys did very well and we will always be proud of you. Better luck next time
Isaac Nii Bortey
We are still proud of them for taking and raising the flag of Ghana high
Arsheque Dannie
Congratulations to them We're proud of them
Afronita And Her Lookalike Mesmerises Fans With Their Dance Video
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Afronita, who has an incredible enthusiasm for dancing, which is evident in how she mentors upcoming talent.
The University of Ghana student shared a video of herself on Instagram with her lookalike.
Several social media users say the two dancers in the viral video are relatives.
