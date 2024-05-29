Founder and chief executive officer of Afrokids Academy Afronita and Abigal didn't qualify for Britain's Got Talent semifinal stage

The talented dancers made history after their stellar performance during the audition stage in the UK

Some social media users have congratulated the duo for exhibiting their unique talent on the big platform

Ghanaian dancers Danita Yeboah Akosua Adomaah, popularly called Afronita, and Talented Kidz season 14 winner Abigail have made history as finalists of the British Got Talent show.

The young female stars are yet to officially share videos from their electrifying performance on Instagram.

University of Ghana student Afronita and her mentee Abigail are the first dancers to represent Ghana on the big platform, and most fans have congratulated them for taking such a bold step to advance their dancing careers.

Afronita and Abigail perform on the BGT stage

Afronita and Abigail rocked their custom-made kente top and black pants for their Britain's Got Talent auditions.

Some social media users have commented on the trending video posted by BGT on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Godwin Doagbodzie

Nonetheless, they pushed hard enough. Well done ✅

Clere Image

We all can't win. There is always going to be one winner. They have done their best. Kudos to them.

Barbie Bigail Amankwaah

We are proud of them better luck next time

Femill Obaapa Stella

They done very very well being on the stage only is enough congratulations to my dear people

Theophilus Amankwaa

Better than Team Black Stars... No shaking, proud of you

Sharon Edison

They’re still our champions. Congratulations to them .

Felicia Bondzi

You guys did very well and we will always be proud of you. Better luck next time

Isaac Nii Bortey

We are still proud of them for taking and raising the flag of Ghana high

Arsheque Dannie

Congratulations to them We're proud of them

