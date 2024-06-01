Ghanaian musicianan Edward Akwasi Boateng says Evangelist Diana Asamoah is not someone he wants to marry

The gospel singer explained into details why he vows never to marry the famous style icon in a viral video

Some social media users have commented on the trending video posted by Adom TV on Instagram

Veteran gospel musician Edward Akwasi Boateng has opened up about his private life. The talented singer revealed he is looking for a wife to assist him.

The minister of God shared the specifications his future wife should possess for a successful marriage. Edward Akwasi Boateng boldly disclosed that he is looking for younger women aged 30-40.

In an interview with Adom TV, he added that he is not interested in a woman like Evangelist Diana Asamoah due to her lavish lifestyle.

I am still searching for a woman to live with. I don't like the idea of a sugar mummy; they would worry me because of their menopause. I want someone within the age range of 30-40. Diana Asamoah is not to my taste. It's not about her body stature; behaviour is key here.

I want someone who will help me, and Diana is not one of them. Even when she wears attire, people have to hold it, and I dislike such dependency

Ghanaians react to Edward Akwasi Boateng's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

achiaamaa_odum stated:

Those insulting him no May God forgive you. He didn’t mention Diana Asamoah’s name to tarnished rather he was asked by the interviewer and he said she is not his takes because Diana’s age does not categorized what he likes!!! Can’t he make choices? Because he is poor? I know you wouldn’t utter a word if it were to be Despite.

Kasafreegh stated:

When music careers die in poverty people now turn into unamusing comedy

Nhyiravictoryroyal_victory stated:

This man honestly is not serious. From the look of things, we should also ask The wife her side.

Nanaefyaacheampong stated:

That’s his standard, let’s respect it

Saeedhamidu stated:

Boss take it easy did she ask for your hand in marriage

afia1604 stated:

Waaaa look,!!!!!!!!must you say this uncle

kb_catfish_and_tilapia_grills_ stated:

Diana will preach about it soon

Amasamedi stated:

Because she told you the truth ….the man is pained

