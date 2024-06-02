Afronita and Abigail are set to perform at the final show of the ongoing Britain's Got Talent

Scores of Ghanaians are rooting for the dancers to be crowned this year's winners

Dentaa Amoateng, who was present at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, acknowledged the dancers and canvassed support for them

At the just-ended Telecel Ghana Music Awards ceremony in Accra, Lady Dentaa Amoateng hailed Afronita and Abigail's strides in the talent competition.

The Ghanaian dance duo mesmerised BGT's judges with their performance, earning a ticket to the finals.

Ghanaians are eager to see them triumph as the ultimate winners after the grand finale on June 2.

Lady Dentaa acknowledges Aftonita and Abigail

The 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards came off in Accra on June 1.

With numerous socialites present and fans tuned in, Lady Dentaa Amoateng, founder of GUBA, sang Afronita and Abigail's praises.

She asked the audience not to forget the viral dance stars and rallied fans to vote for them.

Afronita and Abigail's explosive semi-final performance and impressive strides at Britain's Got Talent have made many fans hopeful of their win at the finals.

Lady Dentaa's acknowledgement of Abigail and Afronita comes on the back of Dancegod Lloyd and Incredible Zigi's plea for Charterhouse to constitute a dance category as the choreographers of African music become more profound.

Netizens react to Afronita and Abgail's acknowledgement at TGMAs

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Afronita and Abigail's acknowledgement at this year's TGMAs.

@thisismaame remarked:

Lady Dentaa representing Abigail and Afronita.... That was a Class Act

@nana_hemmaa said:

Lady Dentaa reminding them to vote for Afronita and Abigail

@Mercyyyy143 added:

Awww they showed Afronita and Abigail#25thTGMA

Ghanaians hail Fuse ODG after Abigail and Afronita's collaboration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians had them to social media to hail Fuse ODG, who was present at the semi-finals to cheer Afronita and Abigail at the Britain's Got Talent talent reality show.

The Afrobeats superstar Fuse ODG was one of the many Ghanaians cheering Afronita and Abigail during their semi-final performance.

Before the performance, the dancers met with the singer in the UK. Videos of the Ghanaian entertainers, shared online, inspired many fans ahead of the show.

